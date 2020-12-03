EAG And House Of The Redeemer Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL + Holiday Party

The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG) and the House of the Redeemer will present a joint holiday party with music and a reading of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, followed by the singing of carols and a virtual reception.

Directed by EAG president Anthony Newfield (Broadway: 1984), the evening is led by Alan Coates (Broadway: Dracula) as Ebeneezer Scrooge and features Chris Chinn (EAG Councilmember; Off-Broadway: Confesión en El Barrio Chino), Bernadette Fiorella (EAG Recording Secretary; New York City Opera), Jennifer Fouché (EAG Vice-President; Broadway National Tour: Chicago), Jill Larson (TV: All My Children), Rachel Leslie (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Heather Mac Rae (Broadway: Hair), Nancy McCall McGraw (Broadway: Nine), Jamie Soltis (EAG Office Manager), and Craig Wichman (founder of Quicksilver Radio Theater; author of Standing in the Spirit at Your Elbow: The History of Dickens' A Christmas Carol as Radio/Audio Drama). Holiday songs and carols will feature Jennifer Fouché, Heather Mac Rae, and Nancy McCall McGraw, with musical accomplishment by Mat Eisenstein.

"I first presented this adaptation of A Christmas Carol at a holiday party in the beautiful library at the House of the Redeemer in 1995," Newfield says. "I asked then EAG president Barnard Hughes to read Scrooge. It snowed that night, and outside it looked like Dickens's London. We read the story and sang a few carols with everyone in the audience joining in. It was a magical evening. We've been doing a reading there ever since. This is our twenty-fifth anniversary, and we can't do the reading in the library this year. So we've joined forces with EAG and are doing it over Zoom."

The party begins at 6:00 P.M. (EST), December 14. The event is free to all, but, if possible, a donation is requested. The link to access the live Zoom event will be emailed to all ticketholders. Only 100 tickets are available for this exclusive online event. All proceeds will be shared between the charitable programs of the Episcopal Actors' Guild and the House of the Redeemer.

Learn more at www.actorsguild.org.

