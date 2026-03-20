Dr. Kathleen Potts's IGNITING THE SPARK' to Premiere at 2026 Fresh Fruit Festival

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Dr. Kathleen Potts will bring her latest work, Igniting the Spark, to the 2026 Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage. The three-person drama will hold its strictly limited run on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2 at The Wild Project. Performances will take place on Friday, May 1 at 6:00 PM, and Saturday, May 2 at 6:00 PM.

Igniting the Spark begins in the familiar territory of a late-night rendezvous between a young police officer and a and an Italian-American doctor, introduced to one another by a Native American artist. However, what starts as a charged, sexy encounter quickly spirals into something far more dangerous. As the night unfolds, the "raw truth" of their conflicting identities and the power dynamics of their professions collide, transitioning the play from a romantic spark into a sinister exploration of authority, heritage, and the masks we wear.

About Dr. Kathleen Potts

An alumna of Columbia University's School of the Arts (MFA) and The Graduate Center, CUNY (Ph.D.), she is a member of the Dramatists Guild. She was recognized as a Playwriting Fellow at the Eugene O’Neill Center and is the recipient of the Lorraine Hansberry Award from the Kennedy Center Honors for her celebrated play Miss Nowhere Diner. She is also a producer, serving as co-founder and Managing Director of Akadēmeia Theatre Company and as a co-founder of the multicultural, community-based Crossways Theatre company.