Downtown Urban Arts Festival Unveils 2025 Season Finalists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Downtown Urban Arts Festival/DUAF has revealed the 25 finalists for its 23rd season to be held in New York City during spring/summer 2025.

The 2025 finalists are:

SHORTS

ADMITTED by Juan Ramirez, Jr. (NY)

AMBROSIA by Allison Whittenberg (PA)

ARRIVALS UNTIL THE DEPARTURE by Bilal Morsi (NJ)

AUTOMATED RESPONSE by Deniz Khateri (NY)

BLACK IN THE FIRST DEGREE by Reginald T. Jackson (NY)

FREE SEX!! by Hassan Sharif (NY)

GOOD GRIEF by Marcus Harmon (NY)

LETTER by Momo Akashi (NY)

SALOMÉ, TRAGEDY OF THE FEMME FATALE by Maryam S. Holleman (NY)

SHOW ME YOU F***ING CARE by Alison Vincitore (NY)

STRIPPED by Austin Alexis (NY)

THE TRAIN STOPPERS by Amanda Freedman & Adam LaPorte (NY)

TWENTY-SIX MINUTES by Camryn Cox (NY)

WAITING FOR THE 6 TRAIN by Elizabeth Shannon (NY)

FULLS

7 ACTORS. 1 ROOM. by Matthew Keaton (NY)

A NAKED MAN... by Brysen Boyd (NY)

AS I EAT THE WORLD by Luis Roberto Herrera (NY)

CONQUERING THE CANON... by Michael Hagins (NY)

FRESNO by Augusto Federico Amador (CA)

HE'S NOT LIKE THAT by Eleanor Evans-Wickberg (NY)

IMMERENSIS by Dezi Bing (NY)

LUV NO LIMIT: A LUVRZ BALLAD by Bryan-Keyth Wilson (NY)

STAGES OF GRIEF: A RETURN TO THE STREETS by Randy Figueroa (NY)

WE HAD NOT CEASED DESIRING by Kev Berry (NY)

The highly competitive evaluation process, led by Broadway veteran Reg E. Gaines, selected the finalists from over 300 submissions received from across the U.S. and abroad. This coming January, the final selection of the 16 playwrights and their theatrical works will be made. This cohort will then participate in a six-month development process with a culminating performance of their work during the three-week long festival in June 2025.

DUAF was created in 2001 with the purpose to build a repertoire of new American theater that echoes the true spirit of urban life and speaks to a whole new generation whose lives defy categorizing along conventional lines. That purpose has been realized many times over, as 200+ writers have created and refined their work for the stage. This playwrights' program is supported in part by funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. In acknowledgement of its achievements in working with artists from communities of color, DUAF has been designated by the New York City Council as a member of the Coalition of Theaters of Color.

Comments