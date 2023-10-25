Double Edge Theatre to Present LIGHTNING in November

Double Edge Theatre will present the return of Lightning, following its sold-out success during the 2022 Fall Performance Series. This production, conceived and directed by the company's Design Director Jeremy Louise Eaton, weaves together elements of large puppetry, shadow play, and song.

"Lightning is a journey into the intersection of our inner and external worlds, where we delve into the origins of the inner monsters we both require and suppress," says Eaton, who has worked with Double Edge since 2004.

Originally created by Jeremy Louise Eaton, Amanda Miller, Phoebe Hiltermann, Dylan Young, and Ewa Timingeriu, Lightning premiered at the Double Edge Theatre/Magdalena International Festival—a five-day event featuring performances by women, non-binary, and trans artists from across the globe. The new iteration of Lightning this Fall will include long-standing DE Ensemble Members Milena Dabova and Hannah Jarrell.

Performances of Lightning will be Wednesday - Sunday, November 8-12, 2023, at 7:30pm. Student, senior, and Hilltown resident discounts are available for all shows. Tickets are available at Click Here or (413) 628-0277.

About Double Edge Theatre

DE was founded in 1982 in Boston, MA by Stacy Klein, a radical visionary who came to the realization that she could not find a place among institutionalized formalities or rigid identities to create her art. This new Ensemble was established to challenge the boundaries of perception and open new worlds at the crossroads of creativity, imagination, environment, and performance. In 1994, Double Edge moved from Boston to a 105-acre former dairy farm in rural Ashfield, MA to create a sustainable artistic home. Today, the Farm is an international center of Living Culture and Art Justice, a base for the Ensemble's extensive international touring and community spectacles, with year-round theatre training, performance exchange, conversations and convenings, and greening and sustainable farming initiatives.