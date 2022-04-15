Donna Uchizono Will Premiere WINGS OF IRON at Baryshnikov Arts Center in May

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) and the Chocolate Factory Theater will co-present the world premiere of Wings of Iron by award-winning New York choreographer Donna Uchizono. Performances will take place Wednesday-Saturday, May 18-21, at 7:30pm, at BAC's Howard Gilman Performance Space, 450 West 37th Street, in Manhattan.



Recognized for her striking, rigorous choreography that merges formal ideas of abstraction with a profound attention to unseen emotional undercurrents, Donna Uchizono brings her new evening-length work, Wings of Iron, to BAC this spring. Wings of Iron examines what it takes to remain humane in these charged times, providing a framework for both performer and audience to share the weight of a vulnerability that is simultaneously public and private. It attends to the vulnerable "in-between," exploring how one responds to trust, how we amplify things that do not bear visible weight, moments of connection, and the weight of this collective experience. Performed by four extraordinary dancers, the detailed choreography unfolds its tough exterior over time, creating space for a new intimacy to emerge, leading to a deeper embodiment of these questions.

Wings of Iron is choreographed by Donna Uchizono in collaboration with performers Bria Bacon, Natalie Green, Molly Lieber, and Pareena Lim. Additional contributions by Angie Pittman. The work features an original score by composer okkyung lee and lighting design by Uchizono's longtime collaborator Joe Levasseur.

Tickets for Wings of Iron are $25 and can be purchased online at bacnyc.org or by phone at 866-811-4111. Running time is 60 minutes. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination is required and face masks must be worn at all times at BAC.