Dixon Place Presents Annual Benefit 30-30-30
On Wednesday, December 30, at 7 p.m. EDT, 30 dance companies celebrate the 34th Anniversary Season of Dixon Place.
Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Wednesday, December 30, at 7 p.m. EDT, 30 dance companies celebrate the 34th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator, each showing 3 minutes of work.
Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year end gift strengthens the community during this formidable time. We're very grateful for your donations!
30-30-30 Event Page.
Produced & curated by: Sangeeta Ghosh Yesley, Creative Performances.
Run time: 100 minutes approximately.
General tickets are $30.
$25 Early bird ends on Dec 20.
The 30 Featured Dance Companies:
Alison Cook Beatty Dance
Choreographer: Alison Cook-Beatty
Website: www.alisoncookbeattydance.org
Awaken Dance Theater
Choreographer: Rebekka Nodturft
Website: www.awakendancetheater.com
BCDP Global
Choreographer: SKooJ CorE-O
Website: www.bcdpartistry.com
Buggé Ballet
Choreographer: Nicole Buggé in collaboration with the dancers
Website: www.buggeballet.com
CES Danceworks
Choreographer: Charles E. Scheland
Website: www.cesdanceworks.com
CoreDance Contemporary
Choreographer: Rebecca McCormac
Website: http://coredancecontemp.wixsite.com/dance-company
Dalit Agronin & Dancers
Choreographer: Dalit Agronin
Website: www.dalitagronin.com
Dance Key West
Choreographer: Kyla Piscopink
Website: www.dancekeywest.org
Dance Visions NY
Choreographer: Beth Jucovy
Website: www.dancevisionsny.org
DMD
Choreographer: Darrigan DeMattos
Instagram: @Darrigan DeMattos
DoubleTake Dance
Choreographer: Vanessa Martinez de Baños
Website: www.doubletakedanceco.com
Flamenco 4 Kids!
Choreographer: La Magdalena
Facebook: facebook.com/flamenco4kids
Grazia Capri - Choreographer
Website: www.graziacapri.org
Guilty Pleasures Cabaret
Choreographer: Andrea Palesh and Bridget Bose
Website: www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com
Inclined Dance Project
Choreographer: Kristen Klein
Website: www.inclineddanceproject.com
JKing Dance Company
Choreographer: Joyce King
Website: www.JoyceKingDance.com
Megan Flynn Dance Company
Choreographer: Megan Flynn
Website: www.flynndance.org
mignolo dance
Choreographer: Charly Santagado
Website: http://mignolo.dance
Nicole Touzien - Choreographer
Instagram: nicole.t
Oxana Chi Dance & Art
Choreographer: Oxana Chi
Website: www.oxanachi.de
PoemDance
Choreographer: Cleo Carol Knopf
Website: www.Poemdancer.com
Lion Party Films/The Artivist's Studio
Choreographer: Anjali Mehta
Website: www.theartiviststudio.com/immigrationresources ; www.theartiviststudio.com
stb x at
Choreographer: Sean Thomas Boyt
Website: www.stbxat.com
Shivani Badgi - Choreographer
Website: shivanibadgi.com
Sneha Ramachandran
Choreographer: Smt. Krishnakumari Narendran
Instagram: @snehaandhertime
SteLi Dance Company
Choreographer: Stephen Galvan and Lian Kizner
Website: www.stelidance.org
The Yamanaka Family
Choreographer: Mei Yamanaka
Website: www.meiyamanaka.com
The Rogue Dancers
Choreographer: Blair Hotchner
Website: www.TheRogueDancers.com
Vanessa Long Dance Company
Choreographer: Vanessa Long
Website: www.vanessalongdancecompany.com
Who Knows
Choreographer: Aya Jane Saotome & the dancers
Website: www.whoknowsdanceshow.com