Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Dixon Place Presents Annual Benefit 30-30-30

On Wednesday, December 30, at 7 p.m. EDT, 30 dance companies celebrate the 34th Anniversary Season of Dixon Place.

Dec. 18, 2020  

Dixon Place Presents Annual Benefit 30-30-30

Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Wednesday, December 30, at 7 p.m. EDT, 30 dance companies celebrate the 34th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator, each showing 3 minutes of work.

Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year end gift strengthens the community during this formidable time. We're very grateful for your donations!

30-30-30 Event Page.
Produced & curated by: Sangeeta Ghosh Yesley, Creative Performances.

Run time: 100 minutes approximately.

General tickets are $30.
$25 Early bird ends on Dec 20.

The 30 Featured Dance Companies:

Alison Cook Beatty Dance
Choreographer: Alison Cook-Beatty
Website: www.alisoncookbeattydance.org

Awaken Dance Theater
Choreographer: Rebekka Nodturft
Website: www.awakendancetheater.com

BCDP Global
Choreographer: SKooJ CorE-O
Website: www.bcdpartistry.com

Buggé Ballet
Choreographer: Nicole Buggé in collaboration with the dancers
Website: www.buggeballet.com

CES Danceworks
Choreographer: Charles E. Scheland
Website: www.cesdanceworks.com

CoreDance Contemporary
Choreographer: Rebecca McCormac
Website: http://coredancecontemp.wixsite.com/dance-company

Dalit Agronin & Dancers
Choreographer: Dalit Agronin
Website: www.dalitagronin.com

Dance Key West
Choreographer: Kyla Piscopink
Website: www.dancekeywest.org

Dance Visions NY
Choreographer: Beth Jucovy
Website: www.dancevisionsny.org

DMD
Choreographer: Darrigan DeMattos
Instagram: @Darrigan DeMattos

DoubleTake Dance
Choreographer: Vanessa Martinez de Baños
Website: www.doubletakedanceco.com

Flamenco 4 Kids!
Choreographer: La Magdalena
Facebook: facebook.com/flamenco4kids

Grazia Capri - Choreographer
Website: www.graziacapri.org

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret
Choreographer: Andrea Palesh and Bridget Bose
Website: www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com

Inclined Dance Project
Choreographer: Kristen Klein
Website: www.inclineddanceproject.com

JKing Dance Company
Choreographer: Joyce King
Website: www.JoyceKingDance.com

Megan Flynn Dance Company
Choreographer: Megan Flynn
Website: www.flynndance.org

mignolo dance
Choreographer: Charly Santagado
Website: http://mignolo.dance

Nicole Touzien - Choreographer
Instagram: nicole.t

Oxana Chi Dance & Art
Choreographer: Oxana Chi
Website: www.oxanachi.de

PoemDance
Choreographer: Cleo Carol Knopf
Website: www.Poemdancer.com

Lion Party Films/The Artivist's Studio
Choreographer: Anjali Mehta
Website: www.theartiviststudio.com/immigrationresources ; www.theartiviststudio.com

stb x at
Choreographer: Sean Thomas Boyt
Website: www.stbxat.com

Shivani Badgi - Choreographer
Website: shivanibadgi.com

Sneha Ramachandran
Choreographer: Smt. Krishnakumari Narendran
Instagram: @snehaandhertime

SteLi Dance Company
Choreographer: Stephen Galvan and Lian Kizner
Website: www.stelidance.org

The Yamanaka Family
Choreographer: Mei Yamanaka
Website: www.meiyamanaka.com

The Rogue Dancers
Choreographer: Blair Hotchner
Website: www.TheRogueDancers.com

Vanessa Long Dance Company
Choreographer: Vanessa Long
Website: www.vanessalongdancecompany.com

Who Knows
Choreographer: Aya Jane Saotome & the dancers
Website: www.whoknowsdanceshow.com


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • United Way Of Delaware Donates $5,000 To Send Front Line Healthcare Workers Through Light Show
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS!
  • Kelli O'Hara, Wayne Brady, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and More Join The Seth Concert Series in January 2021
  • Christine Pedi's There's No Business Like SNOW BIZNESSS Virtual Event Now Available On Demand!