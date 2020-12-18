Dixon Place Presents Annual Benefit 30-30-30

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Wednesday, December 30, at 7 p.m. EDT, 30 dance companies celebrate the 34th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator, each showing 3 minutes of work.

Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year end gift strengthens the community during this formidable time. We're very grateful for your donations!

30-30-30 Event Page.

Produced & curated by: Sangeeta Ghosh Yesley, Creative Performances.

Run time: 100 minutes approximately.

General tickets are $30.

$25 Early bird ends on Dec 20.

The 30 Featured Dance Companies:

Alison Cook Beatty Dance

Choreographer: Alison Cook-Beatty

Website: www.alisoncookbeattydance.org

Awaken Dance Theater

Choreographer: Rebekka Nodturft

Website: www.awakendancetheater.com

BCDP Global

Choreographer: SKooJ CorE-O

Website: www.bcdpartistry.com

Buggé Ballet

Choreographer: Nicole Buggé in collaboration with the dancers

Website: www.buggeballet.com

CES Danceworks

Choreographer: Charles E. Scheland

Website: www.cesdanceworks.com

CoreDance Contemporary

Choreographer: Rebecca McCormac

Website: http://coredancecontemp.wixsite.com/dance-company

Dalit Agronin & Dancers

Choreographer: Dalit Agronin

Website: www.dalitagronin.com

Dance Key West

Choreographer: Kyla Piscopink

Website: www.dancekeywest.org

Dance Visions NY

Choreographer: Beth Jucovy

Website: www.dancevisionsny.org

DMD

Choreographer: Darrigan DeMattos

Instagram: @Darrigan DeMattos

DoubleTake Dance

Choreographer: Vanessa Martinez de Baños

Website: www.doubletakedanceco.com

Flamenco 4 Kids!

Choreographer: La Magdalena

Facebook: facebook.com/flamenco4kids

Grazia Capri - Choreographer

Website: www.graziacapri.org

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret

Choreographer: Andrea Palesh and Bridget Bose

Website: www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com

Inclined Dance Project

Choreographer: Kristen Klein

Website: www.inclineddanceproject.com

JKing Dance Company

Choreographer: Joyce King

Website: www.JoyceKingDance.com

Megan Flynn Dance Company

Choreographer: Megan Flynn

Website: www.flynndance.org

mignolo dance

Choreographer: Charly Santagado

Website: http://mignolo.dance

Nicole Touzien - Choreographer

Instagram: nicole.t

Oxana Chi Dance & Art

Choreographer: Oxana Chi

Website: www.oxanachi.de

PoemDance

Choreographer: Cleo Carol Knopf

Website: www.Poemdancer.com

Lion Party Films/The Artivist's Studio

Choreographer: Anjali Mehta

Website: www.theartiviststudio.com/immigrationresources ; www.theartiviststudio.com

stb x at

Choreographer: Sean Thomas Boyt

Website: www.stbxat.com

Shivani Badgi - Choreographer

Website: shivanibadgi.com

Sneha Ramachandran

Choreographer: Smt. Krishnakumari Narendran

Instagram: @snehaandhertime

SteLi Dance Company

Choreographer: Stephen Galvan and Lian Kizner

Website: www.stelidance.org

The Yamanaka Family

Choreographer: Mei Yamanaka

Website: www.meiyamanaka.com

The Rogue Dancers

Choreographer: Blair Hotchner

Website: www.TheRogueDancers.com

Vanessa Long Dance Company

Choreographer: Vanessa Long

Website: www.vanessalongdancecompany.com

Who Knows

Choreographer: Aya Jane Saotome & the dancers

Website: www.whoknowsdanceshow.com