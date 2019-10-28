Debbie Gravitte Joins Cast of OVER HERE! Revival

A one-night only adaptation of the 1974 Tony-Award winning musical Over Here! will take place on Monday, November 11 at the Triad Theater on Manhattan's upper west side. Directed by Will Nunziata and set to the original score by The Sherman Brothers, this is the first performance of this Tony award winning work since its closing in 1975. Just announced, Tony winner and Grammy and Emmy Nominee Debbie Gravitte, will join the star-studded cast bringing her big voice and big personality to the show that is credited as the Broadway Musical which launched the careers of the Andrews sisters, John Travolta, and Ann Reinking, among others.

A musical set in the early 1940's at the peak of World War II, the plot follows passengers on a week-long train trek from Los Angeles to New York, headed to Europe where the war is raging. On board are young soldiers and civilians who are all impacted by the war in their own way, from an automobile executive with political ties, to a duo of cabaret singers and a Nazi spy who communicates by way of a lipstick radio transmitter. This barrel of fun blockbuster of a show celebrates an infectious score with toe-tapping songs that recall and pastiche every famous tune from the big band era. With a modern concert adaptation, the cast will also include, Haley Swindal, Jessica Hendy, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Mark William, and more, who between them, share more than 10 Broadway credits.

"This special adaptation of Over Here! has a cast that represents the best of New York City - from Tony winners to class of 2019 college graduates," explains Nunziata. "I'm thrilled that Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte is joining our company. She is a once-in-a-generation talent who is going to knock your socks off in this lead role of the show's Narrator, playing a slew of different characters, and a role that's conceived specifically around Debbie's talents. I've wanted to work with Debbie for years, so this is truly a dream come true!"

Performed on Veterans Day, a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Vietnam Veterans of America to further their mission to support this generation of veterans, help to identify quality healthcare, and support the next generation of America's war veterans.

Over Here! will be performed Monday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Orchestra seats are $80, balcony, $50, and available online at http://bit.ly/OverHere2019.

There is a two-drink minimum for all ticketholders.





