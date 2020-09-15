Dates Added for FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS & STORIES OF FANNY BRICE

You can now stream the show through October 18th!

Fabulous Fanny brings the Roaring 20's back with a bang for a live theatre experience right in your own home. Enjoy classic show tunes, good old-fashioned fun, and hilarity, as we travel through time with Fanny Brice, the legendary Jewish comedienne, Ziegfeld Follies/Broadway star, recording artist, and film actress extraordinaire. One of the most popular radio stars of all time, Fanny was the voice of "Baby Snooks" on air for 25 years and even better known as the inspiration for the movie "Funny Girl." Join her as she takes you on a nostalgic journey throughout her life and infamous relationships, while she entertains with many of her popular hits and songs inspired by her legacy.

For only $9.99 you will receive one streaming YouTube link to view the performance. Buy Tickets at www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com. Running time is 1 hr. 15 mins. Tickets include a 2 hr. window to watch the show that begins at the times listed below.

Due to popular demand, this musical theatre event has added streaming performances on:

September 17, 2020 - 2:30pm ET

September 26th, 2020 - 8:00pm ET

September 27th, 2020 - 3:00pm ET

October 3rd, 2020 - 8:00pm ET

October 9th, 2020 - 8:00pm ET

October 11th, 2020 - 3:00pm ET

October 14th, 2020 - 3:00pm ET

October 17th, 2020 - 6:00pm ET

October 18th, 2020 - 3:00pm ET

Check out the promo trailer below!

The streaming version of this show was adapted for at-home viewing from a live performance, as part of the 10th Anniversary Season, at the Nelson Hall Theatre in Cheshire, CT. It's the closest you can get to live theatre during these times.

This solo show starring Fanny Brice's doppelganger, Kimberly Faye Greenberg, has received critical acclaim and has been touring in theatres and venues across the U.S. for the past 8 years. Here at the Fabulous Fanny, we are excited to present this streaming version of our live show for your viewing pleasure on any device. Forget the quarantine blues for a night of laughter and entertainment on us.

Perfect for all ages, lovers of history, and anyone that misses a fun night out at the theatre!

Buy Tickets, Read Reviews and Watch More at: www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com

Creative Team:

Performer/Writer: Kimberly Faye Greenberg

Director/Contributing Writer: Brian Childers

Musical Director/Arranger: Jeff Biering

Choreographer: Justin Boccitto

Costume Designer: Ryan Matthieu Smith

Additional Arrangements: Julianne B. Merrill

Accompanist: Christopher McGovern

Creative Consultant: Kimberly Rehfuss

Kimberly's own solo show, Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice, has been touring for the past 8 years with the Huffington Post stating the show brings "Fanny Brice to Fabulous Life"! Fabulous Fanny performances have included Feinstein's prestigious 54 Below (NYC), The Goodwill Theatre (NY), Jewish Museum of Monmouth County (NJ). Huck Boyd Community Center (KS), Florissant Civic Center (MO), Freeport Concert Association (NY), Nelson Hall Theatre (CT), Group Theatre Too 10th Anniversary Season (NYC) and more! (www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com)

Kimberly also played Fanny Brice in the Broadway-bound Ghostlight as part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival and in SPEAKEASY DOLLHOUSE: ZIEGFELD MIDNIGHT FROLIC's at the Liberty Theatre (Broadway's hidden theatre). Greenberg is also sought for her in-depth Brice perspective, with interviews and articles published in various circuits including the vintage nouveau Zelda Magazine.

The Fabulous Fanny cast album, which Bwaytunes.com hailed as an "effervescent toast to Fanny Brice" was featured among its New and Recommended CDs and on its Top 5 Best of 2014 "Less Mainstream" releases. Broadwayworld gave the album a rave, stating that Kimberly "pristinely channels the renowned icon". The Album is Available on all major online music outlets.

A graduate of University of California, Irvine, Kimberly has performed across the United States in national tours, Off-Broadway, Off-Off Broadway, regional theatres, cabarets, cruise ships, and theatre for young audiences. Her TV/Film credits include: HBO's The Plot Against America; The WB's Charmed; Between The Lions (PBS); Buffy the Vampire Slayer (The WB); and The Singing Biologist (Starring Imani Coppola). Her television and online hosting credits include: the documentary Secrets of Broadway with Emmy Award Winning Producer/Director Len Stone, several episodes of the educational TV series Personal Best, as well as many Broadway themed segments for the theatre websites Broadway Blogspot and Theatre Nerds. Learn more at www.kimberlyfayegreenberg.com

A woman of many talents, Kimberly has also worked as a backstage Broadway wardrobe swing dresser on over 20 Broadway shows including Something Rotten, Mean Girls, Cinderella, Cabaret and The Lion King.

Kimberly is also one of the TOP 10 Performing Arts Coaches in the world, as well as THE BROADWAY EXPERT providing expert advice & inspiration in the form of personal coaching, workshops, webinars, blog features, interviews, and masterclasses. (www.thebroadwayexpert.com)

