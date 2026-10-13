DUMMY by Walker Caplan to Make World Premiere

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Relic Theatre will present the world premiere of DUMMY, written by Walker Caplan and directed by Eliza Palter, November 13-22, 2026, at IATI's Underground Theater. The script was commissioned by New Relic Theatre and was developed in partnership with the New York Society Library.

In the prison town of Yow, three teenagers stage a pageant retelling Yow's founding myth. Creating this play, however, quickly demands far more from each than they expected. Darkly funny, absurd, and unnerving, DUMMY examines the evil inside every artist.

Walker Caplan is a playwright and fiction writer whose short story 'Attention' appears in the Fall 2026 issue of n+1. Caplan's play Castle Door, co-created with Matt Romein and workshopped through CultureHub's New Works Lab, will be produced by LaMaMa in 2027. Caplan is also co-editor-in-chief of Joyland, a literary magazine devoted to fiction.

Caplan's play takes inspiration from the 'dumb scene,' a centuries-old comic theatrical device in which one person interprets another's silence. In DUMMY, that trope is transformed into a contemporary story about performance and control.

DUMMY runs November 13-22, 2026, at IATI's Underground Theater in the East Village. Tickets are available now, starting at $10. Cast & creative team will be announced soon.

About New Relic Theatre

New Relic Theatre is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit theater company that develops and produces adventurous new work and adaptations. DUMMY is a commission by New Relic Theatre and the world premiere of Walker Caplan's play.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 01 Hrs 45 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming