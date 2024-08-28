DRUNK DRACULA to Play at the Ruby Theater This Halloween

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Drunk Shakespeare Society will sink their teeth into Transylvania’s thirstiest bachelor for four weeks only this fall with Drunk Dracula – the “to-die-for” event of the Halloween season. Loosely based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Drunk Dracula is written by Lori Wolter Hudson and co-created by Hudson, Lisa Klages Calhoun, David Hudson, and Scott Griffin. Directed by Lisa Klages Calhoun, the new seasonal offering of Off-Broadway's long-running smashed hit show, Drunk Shakespeare will run from Wednesday, October 9 through Sunday, November 3, 2024 at the Ruby Theater. Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, August 30, 2024.

After centuries of being cooped up in his creepy old castle, Transylvania’s thirstiest bachelor is in need of fresh blood to maintain his youthful looks and chiseled physique. Now he’s ready to take a giant bite out of the Big Apple. Get ready for Drunk Dracula this October, a hilarious new show that promises to be more fangtastic than a Twilight marathon. Grab a glass and join us as history’s most famous vampire (sorry, Edward Cullen) navigates the concrete jungle, one shot at a time. Will you be his next victim, or will you stake your claim as the one who got away? Prepare for a spooky night of booze-infused laughs…and maybe even a bit of necking.

The cast of Drunk Dracula will feature Preston Mulligan as Dracula, Sarah Goldstein as Van Yuengling, Aubrey Lace Taylor as Mina and Lucy, Chris Trindade as Harker and Seward, and Nate Betancourt as The Narrator. Christian Roberts and Ben Salus are swings.

Performances of Drunk Dracula begin Wednesday, October 9, 2024 and take place Wednesday through Sunday with additional performances added during Halloween week. Show times are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 PM, Fridays at 8 and 8 PM, Saturdays at 7 and 9 PM, and Sundays at 7 PM. Tickets are $55 - $89 and are available for purchase online at DrunkDracula.com. Craft cocktails and snacks are available for purchase during all performances. A Royal Experience for Two is available at each performance for $500. The Royal Experience includes VIP hand-carved throne seating while you indulge in the society’s finest offerings: a bottle of champagne, two hand-crafted cocktails, delicious treats, and the ability to influence the performance as the Count and Countess.

A New York Times Critics Pick, the original Drunk Shakespeare begins with one professional actor drinking more than five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes. The results are messy and outrageous. Every night is different and truly anything can happen. The Drunk Shakespeare Society has been meeting, drinking, and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights (and over a thousand liters of liquor). With more performances of Shakespeare than any other company in America, this talented troupe loves sharing the high drama, epic poetry, and enduring characters Wiliam Shakespeare created over 400 years ago. You don't need to know anything about Shakespeare to enjoy this show – pop culture references and liberal departures from the text make this accessible for anyone who likes a drink. Performed in a hidden library Speakeasy with over 10,000 real books, craft cocktails are available during the show.

Drunk Shakespeare is currently performing in New York City, Chicago, D.C., Phoenix, and Houston. Drunk Dracula will also premiere in Houston, TX.

For more information and a complete performance schedule, please visit DrunkDracula.com.

