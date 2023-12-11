DOROTHY DANDRIDGE! THE MUSICAL Comes to Latea Theater This Week

Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical is being presented at the New York Theater Festival on December 11, 15 and 17 after a successful debut at Carnegie Hall in 2022.

The show was conceived by Emmy, Tony and Grammy Nominated N'Kenge, who originated the role of Mary Wells in Broadway's Motown the Musical and played the Moon in the recent Broadway revival of Caroline of Change.

N'Kenge* also stars in the role of Dorothy Dandridge in an original script by Emmy winner, Trey Ellis with Music and Lyrics by Tony winner, Shelton Becton, and Musical Arrangements by Grammy Nominated Everett Bradley. Tony winner, Tamara Tunie is the Director, Deah Love is Musical Director with choreography by Byron Easley.

Cast members include Broadway's Aisha de Haas* (Caroline or Change. Rent) as Ruby Dandridge, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr* (The Music Man) as Harold Nicholas, Anthony Wayne* (Tina,Tootsie) as Fayard Nicholas, Lavon Fisher Wilson* (Newsies, Lysistrata Jones) as Neva and James D Sasser* (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Otto Preminger. They are joined by Danielle J Summons* as Vivian Dandridge, Grace Field* as Marilyn Monroe, Ben Jacoby* as Earl Mills, Dawn Derow as Hedda Hopper, Adam James King* as Anthony Quinn, Maria Wirries* in the roles of Etta and Lena Horne and Armando Gutierrez* in the role of Jack Denison.

The show is produced by Richard Bell, N'Kenge, Derow Enterprises and Park Row Equity Partners. Executive Producers are LBlakes Partners and casting is by ARC. Erik Palmer and the Park Central Hotel hosted the rehearsals.

*these Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association as part of this Equity approved Showcase.

Get Tickets: Click Here

Learn More About the Musical: https://dorothydandridgemusical.com/