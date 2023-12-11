DOROTHY DANDRIDGE! THE MUSICAL Comes to Latea Theater This Week

Performances are on December 11, 15 and 17

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Jen Jacob Stars in Bold and Controversial One-Woman Play FORCE At Chain Theatre Photo 2 Jen Jacob Stars in Bold and Controversial One-Woman Play FORCE At Chain Theatre
THE GAZA MONOLOGUES Comes to the Noor Theatre This Week Photo 3 THE GAZA MONOLOGUES Comes to the Noor Theatre This Week
Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces 2024 TYA/USA NATIONAL FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE Hos Photo 4 Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces 2024 TYA/USA NATIONAL FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE Hosted By AllIance Theatre

DOROTHY DANDRIDGE! THE MUSICAL Comes to Latea Theater This Week

Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical is being presented at the New York Theater Festival on December 11, 15 and 17 after a successful debut at Carnegie Hall in 2022.

The show was conceived by Emmy, Tony and Grammy Nominated N'Kenge, who originated the role of Mary Wells in Broadway's Motown the Musical and played the Moon in the recent Broadway revival of Caroline of Change.

N'Kenge* also stars in the role of Dorothy Dandridge in an original script by Emmy winner, Trey Ellis with Music and Lyrics by Tony winner, Shelton Becton, and Musical Arrangements by Grammy Nominated Everett Bradley. Tony winner, Tamara Tunie is the Director, Deah Love is Musical Director with choreography by Byron Easley.

Cast members include Broadway's Aisha de Haas* (Caroline or Change. Rent) as Ruby Dandridge, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr* (The Music Man) as Harold Nicholas, Anthony Wayne* (Tina,Tootsie) as Fayard Nicholas, Lavon Fisher Wilson* (Newsies, Lysistrata Jones) as Neva and James D Sasser* (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Otto Preminger. They are joined by Danielle J Summons* as Vivian Dandridge, Grace Field* as Marilyn Monroe, Ben Jacoby* as Earl Mills, Dawn Derow as Hedda Hopper, Adam James King* as Anthony Quinn, Maria Wirries* in the roles of Etta and Lena Horne and Armando Gutierrez* in the role of Jack Denison.

The show is produced by Richard Bell, N'Kenge, Derow Enterprises and Park Row Equity Partners. Executive Producers are LBlakes Partners and casting is by ARC. Erik Palmer and the Park Central Hotel hosted the rehearsals.

*these Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association as part of this Equity approved Showcase.

Get Tickets: Click Here

Learn More About the Musical: https://dorothydandridgemusical.com/




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
DOROTHY DANDRIDGE! THE MUSICAL Comes to Latea Theater This Week Photo
DOROTHY DANDRIDGE! THE MUSICAL Comes to Latea Theater This Week

Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical is being presented at the New York Theater Festival on December 11, 15 and 17 after a successful debut at Carnegie Hall in 2022.

2
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents FUCKING A An MFA Acting Thesis Production Photo
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents FUCKING A An MFA Acting Thesis Production

Columbia University School of the Arts will present the MFA Acting Cohort of 2024 in their Acting Thesis production of Fucking A.

3
New Musical THE SPEED OF SOUND is Coming to Theater for the New City This Month Photo
New Musical THE SPEED OF SOUND is Coming to Theater for the New City This Month

Experience the captivating story of street musicians who find connection at Strawberry Fields in Central Park. Don't miss The Speed of Sound musical at Theater for the New City, running from Dec. 21 to Jan. 7. Get your tickets now!

4
Sam Givens FLINCH To Receive Public Reading At Naked Angels Photo
Sam Given's FLINCH To Receive Public Reading At Naked Angels

FLINCH, a new play by Sam Given, explores family secrets and the impact of history in a public reading at Naked Angels.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Awake in the Dark in Off-Off-Broadway Awake in the Dark
First Unitarian Congregational Society Brooklyn (12/14-12/15)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Peter Pan in Off-Off-Broadway Peter Pan
Trinity Theatre (12/14-12/23)Tracker PHOTOS
A 'Berry Little Christmas in Off-Off-Broadway A 'Berry Little Christmas
The Green Room 42 (12/14-12/14)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Power of Mythology in Off-Off-Broadway Power of Mythology
St. Paul’s Chapel at Trinity Wall Street (4/20-4/20)
The Doris Dear Christmas Special in Off-Off-Broadway The Doris Dear Christmas Special
The Triad Theater (12/15-12/16)
The Fred Barton Broadway Band: The Fred Barton Broadway Band: "Miracle on 54th Street"
54 Below (12/23-12/23)
DOM WE NOW OUR GAY APPAREL in Off-Off-Broadway DOM WE NOW OUR GAY APPAREL
The Cutting Room (12/16-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You