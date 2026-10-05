DOLL DAY AFTERNOON Will Open at La MaMa

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La MaMa will present Doll Day Afternoon. This theatrical premiere is the first time Liz Eden's words have been shared with the world, in a reclamation of her-story and celebration of trans lega-she. Performances will run October 15 - 25, 2026.

In the 1975 blockbuster film Dog Day Afternoon, a bank robber portrayed by Al Pacino attempts a heist to pay for his trans wife's surgery. The truth is even queerer than fiction. Overlooked trans icon Elizabeth Eden sought to set the record gay by writing her own memoir denouncing those who exploited her. Liz's story is a firsthand account of the life of a trans woman in Stonewall-era New York City: 'the story of transsexuality as no one before me dare tell it!'

Preserving Trans Legacy: The Power of Queer Memory and the Archive

Sunday, October 25 @ 4pm

The production stars Daphne Kinard as Liz Eden

Creative Team:

Playwright/Director: Dmitri Barcomi

Costume Designer: Karen Boyer

Lighting Designer: WhimZee Hanna

Sound Designer: Liam Bellman-Sharpe

Associate Sound Design: Luca Evans

Scenic & Props Designer: Mengyi Liu

Stage Manager: Sam Kersnick

Doll Day Afternoon producers: Rula A. Muñoz, Red Light Theatricals LLC

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 45 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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