DOLL DAY AFTERNOON Will Open at La MaMa
Daphne Kinard stars in the production conceived and directed by Dmitri Barcomi at The Downstairs at La MaMa.
La MaMa will present Doll Day Afternoon. This theatrical premiere is the first time Liz Eden's words have been shared with the world, in a reclamation of her-story and celebration of trans lega-she. Performances will run October 15 - 25, 2026.
In the 1975 blockbuster film Dog Day Afternoon, a bank robber portrayed by Al Pacino attempts a heist to pay for his trans wife's surgery. The truth is even queerer than fiction. Overlooked trans icon Elizabeth Eden sought to set the record gay by writing her own memoir denouncing those who exploited her. Liz's story is a firsthand account of the life of a trans woman in Stonewall-era New York City: 'the story of transsexuality as no one before me dare tell it!'
Preserving Trans Legacy: The Power of Queer Memory and the Archive
Sunday, October 25 @ 4pm
The production stars Daphne Kinard as Liz Eden
Creative Team:
Playwright/Director: Dmitri Barcomi
Costume Designer: Karen Boyer
Lighting Designer: WhimZee Hanna
Sound Designer: Liam Bellman-Sharpe
Associate Sound Design: Luca Evans
Scenic & Props Designer: Mengyi Liu
Stage Manager: Sam Kersnick
Doll Day Afternoon producers: Rula A. Muñoz, Red Light Theatricals LLC
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