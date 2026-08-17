DOGS! DOGS! DOGS! Workshop Production to Open at The Tank NYC
The cast includes Will Anderson, Wiley Kimelman, Daniel Cooney, Taj Burroughs, Spencer Cramer, Matt Hekking and Kagen Albright.
The Tank NYC will present a workshop production of Dogs! Dogs! Dogs!, written and directed by Sam Giberga, from September 9-19. The play is a 2025 Eugene O'Neill NPC finalist (formerly known as Wolf/Pack).
Dogs! Dogs! Dogs! will feature actors Will Anderson, Wiley Kimelman, Daniel Cooney, Taj Burroughs, Spencer Cramer, Matt Hekking and Kagen Albright.
Dogs! Dogs! Dogs!, joins an 8th grade squad on a high-school cross-country team as they run their little hormonal hearts out in the fall of 2011. A frenzied race through the dynamics of sex, love, and growing up, Dogs! Dogs! Dogs! breathlessly begs the big questions: What is boyhood? Why does pain feel so good sometimes? And why do we have to wear super short shorts to run six miles?
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