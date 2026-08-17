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DOGS! DOGS! DOGS! Workshop Production to Open at The Tank NYC

The cast includes Will Anderson, Wiley Kimelman, Daniel Cooney, Taj Burroughs, Spencer Cramer, Matt Hekking and Kagen Albright.

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DOGS! DOGS! DOGS! Workshop Production to Open at The Tank NYC

The Tank NYC will present a workshop production of Dogs! Dogs! Dogs!, written and directed by Sam Giberga, from September 9-19. The play is a 2025 Eugene O'Neill NPC finalist (formerly known as Wolf/Pack).

Dogs! Dogs! Dogs! will feature actors Will Anderson, Wiley Kimelman, Daniel Cooney, Taj Burroughs, Spencer Cramer, Matt Hekking and Kagen Albright.

Dogs! Dogs! Dogs!, joins an 8th grade squad on a high-school cross-country team as they run their little hormonal hearts out in the fall of 2011. A frenzied race through the dynamics of sex, love, and growing up, Dogs! Dogs! Dogs! breathlessly begs the big questions: What is boyhood? Why does pain feel so good sometimes? And why do we have to wear super short shorts to run six miles?

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