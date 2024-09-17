DISENCHANTED National Tour to Begin at Queens Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DISENCHANTED, the ‘charming’ musical featuring the princesses from original storybooks kvetching about the exploitation they’ve suffered in today’s animated films and theme parks, will embark on a US tour this October, and their first stop is Queens Theater on October 11-12.



DISENCHANTED has music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino (Zazzie Sings!), was developed with Fiely Matias (The Cat, The Rat, and What Happened), and is directed and choreographed by Jonathan Van Dyke (Pippin, Cinderella).



DISENCHANTED presents Snow White and her posse of princesses, in a whole new light. The iconic heroines are none too pleased with how they have been portrayed to the masses and are ready to set the record straight. The glass slippers come off and the tiaras get tossed as these royal renegades take the spotlight. These are not your typical damsels in distress. Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Belle, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, and The One Who Kissed the Frog all come to life as they sing about the once-upon-a-time girls.



The musical debuted Off Broadway in 2014. The production played to sold out houses and received rave reviews, garnering an “Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical nomination (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and a “Best New Off-Broadway Musical” nomination (Off Broadway Alliance).



DISENCHANTED has played all over the world to rave reviews. The New York Times cheered, “A girls’ night out retro rebellion! Utterly human and surprisingly moving. Beneath the tiara, a lot of attitude. Fine comic brilliance!”, and WCBS Radio raved, “The best time you will have on Broadway! Loved this show! Go see it!.” Arts Review in Australia said, “Keeps the audience laughing the whole way through. It’s refreshing to see a live show with multiple powerful female characters who each get to show off their strengths, and Ragguagliami Roma in Italy agreed, “A unique and unmissable show. The funniest show of the season!”



“The cast of DISENCHANTED includes S.J. Nelson (Snow White), Ashley Rubin (Cinderella), Emily Qualmann (Sleeping Beauty), Katrice Jackson (The Princess Who Kissed The Frog), Allyson Gishi (Hua Mulan), Sidney Fisher (The Little Mermaid/Belle) Abigail Gordiany (Pocahontas/Princess Badroulbadour), Kat Gold (Rapunzel), and Alexis Richelle (Understudying multiple roles).



DISENCHANTED has musical direction by Nick Guerrero (The Light In The Piazza), scenic and lighting design by Jordan Armstrong (Closer Than Ever), sound design by David Velazquez, costume design by Daisy McCarthy Tucker (The Little Mermaid), wig design by Justin Lore (Hello Dolly!), music supervision by Bobby Peaco (Showtune!), technical direction is by Johnbarry Green (GREASE) and casting by the Wojcik Casting Team.



The Production Stage Manager is Frank Mastras, general management by Kristen Ernst, and KMEntertainment is the booking agent. DISENCHANTED Is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global.



“Dennis and Fiely have created an amazingly entertaining, commercial and dead-on hysterical satire of pop culture,” said director Jonathan Van Dyke. “We are thrilled to bring our Princesses to Queens and beyond for this National Tour.”



On producing the tour, Marcie Gorman said, "From our first performance, the response has been overwhelmingly passionate and the word of mouth took off. As the producer of MNM Theatre, I had been looking for ways to branch out and find the right project to get behind. The effect it had on such a diverse demographic was undeniable and everyone was on their feet at the end of each show. I am proud that DISENCHANTED will have the opportunity to charm audiences around the country as we embark on this tour."



DISENCHANTED will play Queens Theater (14 United National Avenue South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, NY) to kick off its National Tour from October 11-12. Tickets are $59.00 -$67.00 with student and senior discounts available. The show plays Friday, October 11 at 8:00PM and Saturday, October 12 at 2:00PM and 8:00PM. For tickets and information, please visit: www.QueensTheatre.org.

Comments