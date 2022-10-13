Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIALOGUE WITH THREE CHORDS Is Back In The Bowery For In-person Plays On Outsider Art And Forgotten Songs

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

DIALOGUE WITH THREE CHORDS Is Back In The Bowery For In-person Plays On Outsider Art And Forgotten Songs

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) is back in the Bowery for the first time in 2022. D3C is live and in-person at Von Bar for a triple bill of short plays, "Old Mixtapes, Joyful Noises, and Songs about Songs," written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.

The show is free, and includes a live musical performance by Therina Bella, and starts at 8:00pm on Wednesday, October 26, at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012.

D3C asks that their audience register for a limited number of free tickets to help keep everyone as safe as possible for their first in-person performance in 2022:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203159®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fd3c-returns-old-mixtapes-joyful-noises-and-songs-about-songs-tickets-439105986827?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"Our scene is what keeps us doing this - kept us going through quarantine," says LoPorto, who co-founded D3C with Gracia in 2011. "Old Mixtapes, Joyful Noises, and Songs about Songs" consists of "three plays about the power and terror of making art," Gracia explains.

"One Chord Short of a Pop Song'' is set in a college radio station and features a so-called "outsider artist" discussing the link between depression and song-writing with a DJ who's been feeling the weight of both.

In "Empty Streets, Empty Nights," a mostly forgotten song-writer comes face to face with her legacy in a dive bar in Indiana.In "A New York Mixtape," a man tries to hold onto his version of a constantly changing New York with a collection of songs that honor the dead, the dying, and the everlasting.

"We are grateful to the great Von for welcoming us back and for the chance to commune with our audience once again on Bleecker Street, our home territory" LoPorto enthused, "I couldn't be happier with our cast and musical guest - folks who have been long time collaborators and friends; folks who make our scene what it is either by being in our shows or by coming to support and hang and show love, both virtually and in person."

D3C's Instagram Live interview series, "Keeping the Ghost Light On," also returns on October 19 at 7:30pm and features musical guest Therina Bella. "Keeping the Ghost Light On" features discussions with the performers who have contributed their time and talent to making D3C what it is, their feelings on reentering a creative community post-pandemic, and finding creativity in chaos.

"Old Mixtapes, Joyful Noises, and Songs about Songs" features: Jessica Bathurst, Ramona Floyd, Larry Greenbush, Sadie Keljikian, and Chris Stansfield.

More information on the music of Therina Bella can be found here: https://www.therinabella.com/

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


DIALOGUE WITH THREE CHORDS Is Back In The Bowery For In-person Plays On Outsider Art And Forgotten SongsDIALOGUE WITH THREE CHORDS Is Back In The Bowery For In-person Plays On Outsider Art And Forgotten Songs
October 13, 2022

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) is back in the Bowery for the first time in 2022. D3C is live and in-person at Von Bar for a triple bill of short plays, 'Old Mixtapes, Joyful Noises, and Songs about Songs,' written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.
PAÑUELOS By David Allard To Premiere At New York Theater Festival's WinterfestPAÑUELOS By David Allard To Premiere At New York Theater Festival's Winterfest
October 13, 2022

PAÑUELOS, a 90 minute play written by David Allard and directed by Sean Prasso, will debut at New York's Theater Festival at the Teatro Latea this December.
The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle 4 in The Siggy at The Flea Theater Beginning This MonthThe Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle 4 in The Siggy at The Flea Theater Beginning This Month
October 13, 2022

Cycle 4 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on October 27-29, and November 3-7 at 9:00 pm.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EST's 38th Marathon Of One-Act Plays Series APhotos: Inside Rehearsal For EST's 38th Marathon Of One-Act Plays Series A
October 13, 2022

All new  rehearsal photos have been released from Prospect Avenue or The Miseducation of Juni Rodriguez, Written and Directed by Dominic Colón, from SERIES A at Ensemble Studio Theatre’s 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays, where two young men from the Bronx meet on a downtown number 2 train. This brief encounter sparks a meditation on life, love, and McDonald’s.
TWELFTH NIGHT and RICHARD III Will Be Performed in Rep at The Flea TheaterTWELFTH NIGHT and RICHARD III Will Be Performed in Rep at The Flea Theater
October 13, 2022

The Mechanicals Theater Company and SoHo Shakespeare Company have announced a joint production of William Shakespeare's classics Twelfth Night and Richard III, running October 20th through November 13th at the storied Flea Theater.  