DIALOGUE WITH THREE CHORDS Is Back In The Bowery For In-person Plays On Outsider Art And Forgotten Songs

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) is back in the Bowery for the first time in 2022. D3C is live and in-person at Von Bar for a triple bill of short plays, "Old Mixtapes, Joyful Noises, and Songs about Songs," written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.

The show is free, and includes a live musical performance by Therina Bella, and starts at 8:00pm on Wednesday, October 26, at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012.

D3C asks that their audience register for a limited number of free tickets to help keep everyone as safe as possible for their first in-person performance in 2022:

"Our scene is what keeps us doing this - kept us going through quarantine," says LoPorto, who co-founded D3C with Gracia in 2011. "Old Mixtapes, Joyful Noises, and Songs about Songs" consists of "three plays about the power and terror of making art," Gracia explains.

"One Chord Short of a Pop Song'' is set in a college radio station and features a so-called "outsider artist" discussing the link between depression and song-writing with a DJ who's been feeling the weight of both.

In "Empty Streets, Empty Nights," a mostly forgotten song-writer comes face to face with her legacy in a dive bar in Indiana.In "A New York Mixtape," a man tries to hold onto his version of a constantly changing New York with a collection of songs that honor the dead, the dying, and the everlasting.

"We are grateful to the great Von for welcoming us back and for the chance to commune with our audience once again on Bleecker Street, our home territory" LoPorto enthused, "I couldn't be happier with our cast and musical guest - folks who have been long time collaborators and friends; folks who make our scene what it is either by being in our shows or by coming to support and hang and show love, both virtually and in person."

D3C's Instagram Live interview series, "Keeping the Ghost Light On," also returns on October 19 at 7:30pm and features musical guest Therina Bella. "Keeping the Ghost Light On" features discussions with the performers who have contributed their time and talent to making D3C what it is, their feelings on reentering a creative community post-pandemic, and finding creativity in chaos.

"Old Mixtapes, Joyful Noises, and Songs about Songs" features: Jessica Bathurst, Ramona Floyd, Larry Greenbush, Sadie Keljikian, and Chris Stansfield.

More information on the music of Therina Bella can be found here: https://www.therinabella.com/

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec