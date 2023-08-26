DELECTABLE DICEPHALOUS NONSENSE to Premiere with Lighthouse Ladies' A NIGHT OF UNSTAGEABLE WORKS

Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense features actors L Mendelson as "The Headless Queen", Hallie Sebastian as "The Dicephalous Lad, and Fiona Ehrlich as "Frühling."

By: Aug. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show Photo 2 Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
New Wave Arts to Present BAUDELAIRE'S PASSION By Henry Keen Photo 4 New Wave Arts to Present BAUDELAIRE'S PASSION By Henry Keen

DELECTABLE DICEPHALOUS NONSENSE to Premiere with Lighthouse Ladies' A NIGHT OF UNSTAGEABLE WORKS

Lighthouse Ladies LLC has announced that Daniel Oliver Lee's Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense will be part of the selected experimental theatre pieces in "A Night of Unstageable Works". Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense will play to a sold-out house at Invisible Disco Productions in Brooklyn alongside a collection of other "unstageable" works. Through classical text and poetry Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense explores and experiments with questions of gender, rage, identity, and beauty through elements of mask work, puppetry, and clowning.

Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense features actors L Mendelson as "The Headless Queen", Hallie Sebastian as "The Dicephalous Lad, and Fiona Ehrlich as "Frühling" with direction and design by Daniel Oliver Lee with additional directing and choreography by Steph Prizhistomsky.

Daniel Oliver Lee (he/him) is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist and frequent filmmaker. He is the recipient of a Marvels of Media Award from the Museum of the Moving Image, has been published by Vogue, and is a MoMI Teen Digital Media Innovator amongst other shiny things.

Steph Prizhitomsky (she/her) is a playwright/screenwriter/director. She is the co-founder of the White Rabbit Film Festival, screenwriter/director of Imagine Networks' horror miniseries Distress Signals, editor-in-chief of Suits and Sage Magazine, and recipient of the Best Young Actor award at the NJ Film Awards.

L Mendelson (they/them) is a 21-year-old actor and passionate storyteller. They are a recent AMDA graduate, class of 2022. They have most recently acted in a new play "Is this all this is" by Dave Osmundsen, as Jamie, as well as worked on set for a new Discovery Channel project. They are thrilled to be a part of this production in all of its Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense.

Hallie Rae Sebastian (she/they) is an actor, mover, and theater-maker from Washington, DC. She is a graduate of the Experimental Theater Wing at NYU (2022). She loves to play frogs, tree monsters, shapeless beings, and any other role where she gets to move her weird body in weird ways.

Fiona Ehrlich (she/her) is an NYC-based performer, vaudevillian, and Professional Personality. She's worked in both indie and studio film productions, this will be her New York stage debut. If it weren't for her class, humility, and strong moral character, she'd say that she's the greatest talent of our time.

A Night of Unstageable Works is produced by Lighthouse Ladies LLC, "With 'A Night of Unstageable Works', we wanted to give artists the chance to experiment and get creative. We looked for solo artists and groups to take an 'unstageable' work and, well, stage it!". Lighthouse Ladies, LLC is an international, women-founded artistic collective with a mission to generate genre-bending productions, interactive workshops, and enriching community programming, creating a harbor for our fellow artists to anchor themselves in their creative process.

For more information and to live stream the performance visit lighthouse-ladies.com



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present TIGHT FIVE and IRREGULARS in Rep Photo
New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present TIGHT FIVE and IRREGULARS in Rep

New Ambassadors Theatre Co., recently declared a 'stalwart part of the off-off-Broadway scene', will present two full-length plays in repertory, alternating schedules from September 7th until September 24th at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Chelsea.

2
THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS Comes To The Tank This September Photo
THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS Comes To The Tank This September

The Great Lesbian Love of Eve Adams is an immersive 90-minute play that tells the very true story of brilliant trailblazer and queer Jewish immigrant icon, Eve Adams.

3
HEART OF BRICK Comes to the Joyce Theater in September Photo
HEART OF BRICK Comes to the Joyce Theater in September

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the theatrical dance and music production Heart of Brick as the first engagement of its Fall ‘23/Winter ‘24 season. The tender and sincere depiction of queer Black love, a collaboration between three visionary artists—serpentwithfeet, Wu Tsang, and Raja Feather Kelly—this Joyce Theater Production will play The Joyce Theater from September 15-22. 

4
Colt Coeur Reveals New Executive Producer and Fall Benefit Honorees Photo
Colt Coeur Reveals New Executive Producer and Fall Benefit Honorees

On the cusp of an exciting double world-premiere season, Colt Coeur is thrilled to announce their new Executive Producer, Heather Cohn. Heather brings rich experience in the NYC theatre landscape - having served at institutions ranging from Flux Ensemble to En Garde Arts, New York Theatre Workshop, Disney Theatrical and TCG.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beaux Stratagem
Trinity Church (8/24-9/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (8/18-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Fun Play about How Scary Climate Change Is
La Plaza Cultural (9/15-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RaaaatScraps: The Best Improv Show in the World
Caveat (1/22-12/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You