DELECTABLE DICEPHALOUS NONSENSE to Premiere with Lighthouse Ladies' A NIGHT OF UNSTAGEABLE WORKS

Lighthouse Ladies LLC has announced that Daniel Oliver Lee's Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense will be part of the selected experimental theatre pieces in "A Night of Unstageable Works". Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense will play to a sold-out house at Invisible Disco Productions in Brooklyn alongside a collection of other "unstageable" works. Through classical text and poetry Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense explores and experiments with questions of gender, rage, identity, and beauty through elements of mask work, puppetry, and clowning.

Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense features actors L Mendelson as "The Headless Queen", Hallie Sebastian as "The Dicephalous Lad, and Fiona Ehrlich as "Frühling" with direction and design by Daniel Oliver Lee with additional directing and choreography by Steph Prizhistomsky.

Daniel Oliver Lee (he/him) is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist and frequent filmmaker. He is the recipient of a Marvels of Media Award from the Museum of the Moving Image, has been published by Vogue, and is a MoMI Teen Digital Media Innovator amongst other shiny things.

Steph Prizhitomsky (she/her) is a playwright/screenwriter/director. She is the co-founder of the White Rabbit Film Festival, screenwriter/director of Imagine Networks' horror miniseries Distress Signals, editor-in-chief of Suits and Sage Magazine, and recipient of the Best Young Actor award at the NJ Film Awards.

L Mendelson (they/them) is a 21-year-old actor and passionate storyteller. They are a recent AMDA graduate, class of 2022. They have most recently acted in a new play "Is this all this is" by Dave Osmundsen, as Jamie, as well as worked on set for a new Discovery Channel project. They are thrilled to be a part of this production in all of its Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense.

Hallie Rae Sebastian (she/they) is an actor, mover, and theater-maker from Washington, DC. She is a graduate of the Experimental Theater Wing at NYU (2022). She loves to play frogs, tree monsters, shapeless beings, and any other role where she gets to move her weird body in weird ways.

Fiona Ehrlich (she/her) is an NYC-based performer, vaudevillian, and Professional Personality. She's worked in both indie and studio film productions, this will be her New York stage debut. If it weren't for her class, humility, and strong moral character, she'd say that she's the greatest talent of our time.

A Night of Unstageable Works is produced by Lighthouse Ladies LLC, "With 'A Night of Unstageable Works', we wanted to give artists the chance to experiment and get creative. We looked for solo artists and groups to take an 'unstageable' work and, well, stage it!". Lighthouse Ladies, LLC is an international, women-founded artistic collective with a mission to generate genre-bending productions, interactive workshops, and enriching community programming, creating a harbor for our fellow artists to anchor themselves in their creative process.

For more information and to live stream the performance visit lighthouse-ladies.com