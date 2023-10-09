DANCING AT LUGHNASA Comes to Columbia University School of the Arts

Performances run October 19-22.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Columbia University School of the Arts WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Directed By Ares Harper Photo 2 Columbia University School of the Arts WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Directed By Ares Harper
Review: TAKEDOWN at Theater For The New City Photo 3 Review: TAKEDOWN at Theater For The New City
The Cell Theater Extends Sold Out COMMUNION Again Photo 4 The Cell Theater Extends Sold Out COMMUNION Again

DANCING AT LUGHNASA Comes to Columbia University School of the Arts

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Miguel Bregante's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2024) production of Dancing at Lughnasa.

One day, a revolution began, but nobody called it a revolution. They were just some steps, incoherent, hesitant, and aimless. An animalistic ballet against something that didn't seem right. An amorphous instinct. This play recalls those who, more out of courage and survival than belief, took the first moves to claim a fair space to be themselves.

Dancing at Lughnasa is the story of five sisters surviving in a world that doesn't dance. It is a choreography of struggle, minor victories, and sorrows, composed through the blurred memories of a 7-year-old child in the summer that changed his life.

FEATURING: Carl Bindman, Bethsabé Caballero, Helen Romeu Coombes, Stella Diji, Jane Purnell, and Nanouli Shevardnadze

PRODUCTION TEAM
Director Miguel Bregante
Choreographer Anastasia Ellis
Scenic/Props Designer Noah Hull 
Costume Designer Brynne Oster-Bainnson
Lighting Designer Yiyuan Li
Sound Designer Zoe Stanton-Savitz
Dramaturg Michael Landes
Line Producer Joel Edwards
Production Stage Manager Amelia McGinnis
Assistant Stage Manager Sydney Erwin
Company Manager Kira Harris
Thesis Student Coordinator Zachary Hedner
Wardrobe Run Crew Brennan Urbi
Wardrobe Run Crew Andrew Frye
Props Run Crew Danica Kelley
Light Board Operator Brianna DiMilio
DANCING AT LUGHNASA Comes to Columbia University School of the Arts




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Brings All New Show to Randalls Island and Queens Photo
CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Brings All New Show to Randall's Island and Queens

Circus Vazquez, America’s premier family-owned circus brings its all-new 2023 show to New York City. For the first time ever, the show will bring its big top tent to Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island from November 17 – December 4. It will then visit Citi Field in Queens from December 8 – January 7. Learn more about the show here!

2
MY GRANDMAS MIND IS LIKE AN OCEAN to Play United Solo Festival at Theatre Row Next Month Photo
MY GRANDMA'S MIND IS LIKE AN OCEAN to Play United Solo Festival at Theatre Row Next Month

A young man, his grandmother, and a cactus star in a hilarious new one-man musical in English and a little Yiddish premiering on Theatre Row. Matthew Shifrin will use music and humor to connect with his elderly grandmother in this heartfelt and surreal performance next month.

3
The Fled Collective to Present STEP KIDS: A Developmental Workshop Photo
The Fled Collective to Present STEP KIDS: A Developmental Workshop

The Fled Collective will present 'Step Kids: A Developmental Workshop' at The Flea Theater, written by Tyrone L Robinson, with music by Postell Pringle and directed by Raz Golden this month.

4
Photos: The Cast of York Theatre Companys WHEN WE GET THERE Meets the Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of York Theatre Company's WHEN WE GET THERE Meets the Press

Rehearsal have begun for the York Theatre Company’s NEW2NY presentation of “WHEN WE GET THERE” which begins performances on Saturday, October 7. Check out photos from the press meet & greet here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You