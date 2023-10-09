DANCING AT LUGHNASA Comes to Columbia University School of the Arts

Performances run October 19-22.
POPULAR
Columbia University School of the Arts will present Miguel Bregante's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2024) production of Dancing at Lughnasa.
One day, a revolution began, but nobody called it a revolution. They were just some steps, incoherent, hesitant, and aimless. An animalistic ballet against something that didn't seem right. An amorphous instinct. This play recalls those who, more out of courage and survival than belief, took the first moves to claim a fair space to be themselves.
Dancing at Lughnasa is the story of five sisters surviving in a world that doesn't dance. It is a choreography of struggle, minor victories, and sorrows, composed through the blurred memories of a 7-year-old child in the summer that changed his life.
FEATURING: Carl Bindman, Bethsabé Caballero, Helen Romeu Coombes, Stella Diji, Jane Purnell, and Nanouli Shevardnadze
PRODUCTION TEAM
Director Miguel Bregante
Choreographer Anastasia Ellis
Scenic/Props Designer Noah Hull
Costume Designer Brynne Oster-Bainnson
Lighting Designer Yiyuan Li
Sound Designer Zoe Stanton-Savitz
Dramaturg Michael Landes
Line Producer Joel Edwards
Production Stage Manager Amelia McGinnis
Assistant Stage Manager Sydney Erwin
Company Manager Kira Harris
Thesis Student Coordinator Zachary Hedner
Wardrobe Run Crew Brennan Urbi
Wardrobe Run Crew Andrew Frye
Props Run Crew Danica Kelley
Light Board Operator Brianna DiMilio
Videos
|Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)
|SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05) VIDEOS
|The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25) CAST
|Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)
|POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)
|Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29) PHOTOS
|D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)
|The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28) PHOTOS CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You