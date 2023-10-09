DANCING AT LUGHNASA Comes to Columbia University School of the Arts

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Miguel Bregante's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2024) production of Dancing at Lughnasa.



One day, a revolution began, but nobody called it a revolution. They were just some steps, incoherent, hesitant, and aimless. An animalistic ballet against something that didn't seem right. An amorphous instinct. This play recalls those who, more out of courage and survival than belief, took the first moves to claim a fair space to be themselves.



Dancing at Lughnasa is the story of five sisters surviving in a world that doesn't dance. It is a choreography of struggle, minor victories, and sorrows, composed through the blurred memories of a 7-year-old child in the summer that changed his life.

FEATURING: Carl Bindman, Bethsabé Caballero, Helen Romeu Coombes, Stella Diji, Jane Purnell, and Nanouli Shevardnadze



PRODUCTION TEAM

Director Miguel Bregante

Choreographer Anastasia Ellis

Scenic/Props Designer Noah Hull

Costume Designer Brynne Oster-Bainnson

Lighting Designer Yiyuan Li

Sound Designer Zoe Stanton-Savitz

Dramaturg Michael Landes

Line Producer Joel Edwards

Production Stage Manager Amelia McGinnis

Assistant Stage Manager Sydney Erwin

Company Manager Kira Harris

Thesis Student Coordinator Zachary Hedner

Wardrobe Run Crew Brennan Urbi

Wardrobe Run Crew Andrew Frye

Props Run Crew Danica Kelley

Light Board Operator Brianna DiMilio

