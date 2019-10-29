Comedians Bringing The Laughter To Carolines On Broadway In November

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of November, highlighted by headliners Alyssa Edwards, from VH-1's RuPaul's Drag Race, November 1 - 3; Norm Macdonald, as part of the 2019 New York Comedy Festival, November 7 - 10; D.L. Hughley, host of Radio 103.9 FM's "The D.L. Hughley Show," November 14 - 17; and Ron Funches, host of Quibi's new game show Nice One!, November 21 - 23.

i??2019 New York Comedy Festival shows taking place at Carolines on Broadway are The Best of New Talent, hosted by Mark Clearview and featuring Ariana Basseri, Brittany Brave, James Gaccione, Marv Glover, Krissy Gregory, Hailey Griswold, Sara Harvard, Alvin Kuai, Sam Morrison and Brittany Wolf, on November 4; Made in India, featuring Arun Govada, Sanjay Manaktala, Tushar Singh and Amit Tandon, on November 5; Going Deep with Chad and JT, "So-Cal's Most Popular Podcast," hosted by Chad Kroeger and JT Parr, on November 5; Indoor Recess with Joe Dombrowski, on November 6; Carlos Sanchez: Greatest Hits, on November 6; and the finals of the New York's Funniest Stand-Up competition, featuring Rufat Agayev, Geoffrey Asmus, Erik Bergstrom, Hanna Dickinson, Tyler Fischer, Xazmin Garza, Menuhin Hart, Dominic Leonelli, Caitlin Peluffo, Michael Rowland and Brendan Sagalow, on November 9.

Themed shows taking place in November are Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest new comedians, on November 11, 18 and 25; The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York's funniest comedians, on November 14, 21, 24, 27 and 28; and the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring Ralph Anthony on November 26 .

Carolines on Broadway will also feature Business in My Basement with Leah Forster, with Mark Normand and Menachem Silverstein, on November 12; the East Meets Midwest Tour, featuring Raghu Adibhatla, Rishi Mathur and Prateek Srivastava, on November 13; and April Macie, as heard on SiriusXM Radio's The Howard Stern Show, on November 20.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.





