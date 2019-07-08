Colin Jost/Michael Che Comedy Show to Benefit the Staten Island Museum

Colin Jost and Michael Che, well-known as the Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-anchors, will be hitting the stage for a comedy show to benefit the Staten Island Museum on Thursday, September 19, 2019 show time at 8 pm at the historic St. George Theatre. Jost and Che will perform stand up, along with invited special guests, for this one-time only event. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 12 at 10am, with member pre-sales beginning Wednesday, July 10.

"We are so grateful to Colin Jost and Michael Che for donating their time and talent to support the Staten Island Museum. This will be a night of laughs that will provide funding and awareness of the cultural programming that Staten Island Museum offers. We are pleased to present this star-filled event at the beautiful and historic St. George Theatre in the heart of downtown Staten Island,"shared Janice Monger, Staten Island Museum President & CEO.

"More people need to know about the 'Staten Island Museum.' It's a valuable cultural institution that depends on your donations to operate and grow for the future," said Colin Jost.

The comedy benefit show will be held at the St. George Theatre, 35 Hyatt Street, Staten Island NY 10301 on September 19, 8pm (doors at 7pm). Tickets range from $49-$199 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 12 at noon. Pre-sale for Staten Island Museum members begins July 10 and for members of the St. George Theatre on July 11.

Colin Jost / Michael Che and Friends Comedy Show to Benefit the Staten Island Museum is open to all ages. For tickets please go to ticketmaster.com or stgeorgetheatre.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the George Theatre Box Office at 35 Hyatt Street, SI, NY 10301 or by calling 718.442.2900.





