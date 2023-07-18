Climate Call-to-Action Play FLOWER POWER Will Premiere At The Tank NYC

Flower Power performances will run from July 26th-July 29th.
From creator Caitlin Mayernik, Flower Power follows human-flowers surviving in a world plagued by pollution and climate destruction. The traditional Picking Season celebrated in Mum's Garden invites horrific Pickers to pick flowers in a pageant each season, in hopes to bring beauty back into the dying world. Flower Power follows buds like Dani, Mum, Daisy, Rose, and Lily throughout the interruption of Picking Season, where Dani works to save the garden from pollutant death before it's too late. Dani's revolution reveals how far desperate flower buds will go for their beauty, and the generational sacrifices required to keep petals powerful.
The creative team behind Flower Power is Caitlin Mayernik (Writer, Director), Niz Jahangir with BLASPHEMME STUDIOS (Producer), Janelle R Abbot of JRAT (Costume Designer), Anna Shultz (Lighting Designer), Samara Lee (Stage Manager), and Louis Alteen (Music).
The cast of poignant flower-humans includes Alix Curnow, Andie Fuentes, Andrea Tovar, Jamie Lien, Riley Klauza, Shane Ah-Siong, and Oneal Lewis.
Flower Power performances will run from July 26th-July 29th at The Tank NYC, located at 312 W 36 St, New York, NY 10018. In-person tickets are available ranging from $15-$25. Livestream tickets are available for $15. Tickets are available at Click Here
For more information, follow @flowerpowerplaynyc on instagram.
