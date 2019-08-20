City Parks Foundation's PuppetMobile Announces Additional Fall Dates

City Parks Foundation has announced additional fall dates for the CityParks PuppetMobile show, Bessie's Big Shot. The show has been traveling to parks over the last few months, bringing a free, fun and high-flying adventure to families throughout all five New York City boroughs.

In this family-friendly adventure, Bessie the cow dreams of joining the circus. But can she lift more than Ziegfried, the strongest man in the world? Fly on the trapeze high above the crowd? Come root Bessie on in this variety show as she attempts the impossible and searches for her special talents.

The show will run through October 31, 2019 in parks throughout all five boroughs in New York City. All CityParks PuppetMobile shows are free of charge to the general public. No reservations are necessary.

For up to date information on the date, time and locations of all performances visit the City Parks Foundation website at www.CityParksFoundation.org.

Bessie's Big Shot is directed by Bruce Cannon and co-written by Douglas Strich, Alexander Bartenieff, and Bruce Cannon.





