Circle Theater Festival Begins Performances This September

Circle Theater Festival will run September 7th & 21st, October 5th, 12th & 26th, and November 2nd at The Flea Theater.

Organized by RJ Theatre Company, this festival is a reminder that great theater doesn't require elaborate sets or extravagant costumes; just a powerful story and the courage to tell it.

Experience the power of authentic storytelling! The diverse lineup of performances will examine contemporary themes and uncensored voices.

Artistic adaptations and gripping dramas, dark comedies, and psychological thrillers showcase a versatile ensemble of theatrical talent, from emerging artists such as A3's Scarlett Strasberg to seasoned professionals like lifetime members of The Actors Studio Suzanne DiDonna and Kirsten Russell.

For the full lineup and tickets visit https://linktr.ee/circlefestival.

