Circle Festival Reveals 2024 Lineup

RJ Theatre Company, in collaboration with The Actor Launchpad, have revealed the lineup for the much-anticipated 2024 Circle Theater Festival. Set to take place in New York City, this year's festival promises a dynamic blend of established stars and emerging talents, with productions that challenge the boundaries of traditional theater.

Headlining this year's festival is a performance starring Suzanne DiDonna, Kirsten Russell, directed by Rich Pecci. All three are lifetime members of the Actor's Studio, home to their incredible rehearsal process. Known for their compelling work across film, television, and theater, this trio is set to deliver a gripping exploration of grief and confrontation that will leave audiences deeply moved.

The lineup also includes a range of diverse and innovative productions. The Maids, starring Kara Gordon, Leigh DeLollis, and Mari Sitner, is one such highlight. Directed by Kyle Dunn, this production promises to bring a fresh and intense perspective to Jean Genet's classic play, exploring the complex dynamics of power and servitude.

Following that, Samantha Gray's Essentially Painless stands out as another must-see, featuring the talents of Bea Corkhill, Emilie Bak, and Archie Colville. This play, with its raw and unfiltered portrayal of human pain and connection, is sure to resonate deeply with audiences.

Next on the lineup is The Weird Sisters, a new work by Emma Tadmor starring Scarlett Strasberg, Elizabeth Rowland, and Emma Parks. This production dives into the complexities of the bonds of sisterhood, set against the backdrop of the iconic New York City blackout of 1977.

The festival continues with a compelling production featuring Maria Koronellou and Valentina Piombi, whose new short film Parallel by The Actor Launchpad is currently taking over the festival scene. This production draws from the same powerful themes of identity and duality that have made their film a sensation, promising a poignant and timely commentary on the human condition.

Shakespeare aficionados will be drawn to The Winter's Tale, directed by and featuring Isabel Criado and Mira Bahgat. This adaptation brings new life to the Bard's work, with a focus on the themes of redemption and forgiveness. Verona Falls, written by Nadel Henville and starring Lindsey Belisle, Connor Riordan, and Michela Murray, offers a fresh, modern twist on the tale of Romeo and Juliet.

Also featured in the festival is PVT. Wars, a story of three Vietnam War veterans living in a VA hospital. With Chris Cavazza, Zachary Mailhot, and Shaun Memmel at the helm, and under the direction of Michael Mekus, this play promises to deliver both humor and heartbreak in equal measure.

Closing out the lineup is Princess Hamlet, an innovative reimagining of the Shakespearean classic, co-directed by Sophie Leiton Toomey and Heaven Lei Lucas. The production stars Amanda Ng, Laura Mesrobian, and Brendan Hodge, and is set to offer a new and thought-provoking take on the iconic tragedy.

Founded by RJ Theatre Company, Circle Festival is quickly becoming a cornerstone of New York City's theater scene, presenting raw, real, and unvarnished productions. Under the artistic direction of Emma Tadmor and Creative Production of Talya Dayan, this year's festival pushes boundaries and offers audiences an opportunity to experience theater in its most elemental form.

Comments