Christine Stoddard's MY FAVORITE SEX TOY to Premiere at The Greenwich Village Comedy Club

"My Favorite Sex Toy," an absurdist comedy play written/directed by Christine Stoddard, will premiere on April 18th at the Greenwich Village Comedy Club in New York City. The play features a conversation between a woman and her favorite sex toy. The play stars Amanda Andrews & Jess Appel, who most recently starred in Christine Stoddard's play "Hashtag Mountain Girl." The play will also go on at the Broadway Comedy Club on April 24th and return to the Greenwich Village Comedy Club on April 25th.

Location: Greenwich Village Comedy Club (New York, NY) & Broadway Comedy Club (New York, NY)

Dates: April 18, 24, 25

About the playwright/director:

Christine Stoddard is a writer, director, actress, and multi-hyphenated artist. This is her first original play at the Greenwich Village Comedy Play. Her plays "Hashtag Mountain Girl," "Clowns & Otters," "Forget Fairytales," and "Cyber Cinderella" recently premiered at the Broadway Comedy Club. She is directing her drama "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" at Gene Frankel Theatre in June 2022. Her first feature film is Sirena's Gallery, which will next screen at Stuart Cinema in Brooklyn on May 14, 2022. It can also be screened on Vimeo On Demand. She has also written several books and been the artist-in-residence at multiple organizations. Find out more about her work at www.worldofchristinestoddard.com. Instagram/Twitter: @stoddardsays

About the cast:

Jess Appel is an actress, singer, and writer whose regional comedic theater credits include Otter in "Clowns & Otters," Social Media Influencer in "Hashtag Mountain Girl," Fairy #3 in "Forget Fairytales," Rosalind in "As You Like It," Little Sally in "Urinetown The Musical," and Bad News Bear in "Avenue Q." She hails from New Jersey, and got her BFA in Acting from Syracuse University when Zoom did not exist. Please laugh AT her.

Amanda Andrews is an actress, singer, and writer, and is delighted to act in another comedy play by Christine Stoddard, after relishing in getting to originate roles in "Forget Fairytales" and "Cyber Cinderella." In addition to performing in films, plays, and cabarets in NYC, Amanda has acted in 2 pieces that she wrote and produced: a short film, and a rock & roll one-woman play. She is currently developing a new one-woman rock & roll play, "Everything's Fine!" set to debut in May. Amanda has a heart that is especially enticed by dogs, volunteering, adventures, yoga, and mental health advocacy. www.AmandaAndrews.net, @amandrews31

About Quail Bell Press & Productions:

Quail Bell Press & Productions is a woman-owned creative studio and the parent of Quail Bell Magazine and various other arts, media & entertainment projects. Founded by writer, artist, and filmmaker Christine Stoddard, Quail Bell is based in Brooklyn, NY. Find out more at QuailBell.com.