Christina Kyriazidi Will Present [OBLIVION] and [CRACKS] in NYC This Fall

Greek theatre artist Christina Kyriazdi will come to NYC in September and October to take part in the United Solo Festival with her solo creation [OBLIVION] and to present her new creation [CRACKS] at the TheaterLab and the Greek Cultural Center.

[OBLIVION] is a dance-theatre stage composition (solo performance) based on the poetry collection [ lambda theta ] by Christina Kyriazidi. It is the second part of the trilogy [RED / OF OBLIVION / BODY], a collaboration between the Greek poet and performer Christina Kyriazidi, and the Icelandic composer Smári Gudmundson. The trilogy is about WOMANHOOD and explores all aspects and problematics of female identity - archetypal, ontological, sexual, political, and social.



[OBLIVION] deals with the pandemic of oblivion and how it affects contemporary women. Through fragments of stories of different women at the very moment when memory abandons them, we witness the chronicle of a silent lament. However, it is a noisy silence, full of memory leaps, from which women's voices emerge: victims of femicide, domestic and state violence, refugee experiences, and abandonment. A series of women meet briefly and fragmentarily just before sinking into oblivion.

The performance is based on poetry and prose texts by C. Kyriazidi with additional references to K. Cavafy's "Polis" and J. Cocteau's "Human Voice”.

Poetry / Creation / Performance: Christina Kyriazidi

Music: Smári Gudmundsson

Duration: 45'

[CRACKS] is a dance-theatre stage composition (solo performance), the third collaboration between the Greek poet and performer Christina Kyriazidi and the Icelandic composer Smári Gudmundson.

It revolves around a female figure in a frantic mental, physical, and verbal rampage. An anonymous woman from whose body memories of other women emerge: a woman refugee in a foreign land, Antigone walking to her earthen tomb, Medea contemplating her unspeakable crime, Phaedra and the desperate lover of Jean Cocteau's "Human Voice". The invisible thread that connects these women is WOMAN's relation with love, power, and death.

The heroine clashes with the memories she carries, memories that belong to her space-time, and others that emerge despite herself from the landscapes of the female collective unconscious. She is constantly changing voices and languages, uttering sounds, singing, and narrating. The dramaturgy progresses with leaps of associations, as words come out of her in a non-linear way, and only fragments of different stories survive. Her struggle is internal and transcends her biography to become universal.

[CRACKS] is a tragic dizzying dance, a plunge into the heroine's subconscious, oscillating between sanity and madness, between memory and oblivion, between life and death. A woman, without a specific name, who carries all the voices and all the female archetypes. From the silence of oblivion to the cry of assertion, primordial female forms within the body of a random woman, countless cracks revealing axles of different conflicts. A performance about the light and darkness of the female soul.

The stage composition [CRACKS] combines theatre, dance, and music. It is based on the poetry of Christina Kyriazidi, with additional references to Jean Cocteau's "Human Voice", and the characters of Antigone, Phaedra, and Medea from different authors (Sophocles, Euripides, Jean Anouilh, G. Ritsos, Heiner Müller). It includes original music by Smári Gudmundson.

The performance is mainly in Greek, including Spanish, French, and Italian with English over titles.

Poetry / Creation / Performance: Christina Kyriazidi

Music: Smári Gudmundsson

Duration: 50'

Christina Kyriazidi is a Greek theatre and radio maker, musician, and writer based between Berlin, and Athens. She studied acting and playwriting in Greece and the UK (University of Exeter), and she has worked as a theatre actress, director, and dramaturge in several European and South American countries. She has collaborated with international theatre groups such as Odin Teatret, and she has created 17 solo performances that have toured festivals, galleries, and theatres in Greece, Germany, France, Italy, Germany, Argentina, and Brazil (Festival d'Avignon OFF, Magdalena Festival etc). Her theatre plays have been awarded and performed in Greece, Germany, Brazil, and Spain and her poetry has been published in Greece. Finally, she is also the founder of various international art projects, including the story collection platform STORY FOR FOOD in Berlin, and the International Storytelling & Performing Arts Festival "We Love Stories" in Chania, Crete.

More information: http://christinakyriazidi.com/

NYC DATES

25.09.2024 | 18h

International Program Celebrate The Artist

Party + 10” preview [CRACKS]

TheaterLab

357 W. 36th St.

3rd Fl. NYC, 10018

29.09.2024 | 17h

[CRACKS]

WORLD PREMIERE

TheaterLab

357 W. 36th St.

3rd Fl. NYC, 10018

4 & 5.10.2024 | 19h

[CRACKS]

Greek Cultural Center

2680 30th St

#2BA, Astoria, NY 11102

10.10.2024 | 19h

[OBLIVION]

UnitedSolo Festival

Theatre Row

410 West 42nd Street

New York, NY 10036

27.10.2024 | 12-18h

The Floating Tree - from poetry to stage

(6h) physical theatre workshop

TheaterLab

357 W. 36th St.

3rd Fl. NYC, 10018

