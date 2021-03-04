Chez Bushwick March RECESS Featuring New Work By MOHD

Chez Bushwick Presents March RECESS a new work by MOHĐ.

RECESS is Chez Bushwick's monthly salon space where both works-in-progress and established pieces can be shared in an intimate setting. Stewarded by Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation, RECESS is a safe space for exploration and forging new artistic connections. It's an opportunity to engage performers, patrons, artists, and audience members in a night of performance and creative dialogue.

The upcoming March RECESS program will host a live performance featuring new work by singer songwriter and performer MOHĐ taking place at Chez Bushwick on March 8th at 8:00 p.m. EST. For live stream RSVP or to attend visit https://www.chezbushwick.net/recess for detailed viewing information.

MOHĐ's performance at RECESS will be presented as a solo act, live streamed from Chez Bushwick. For the first time MOHĐ will preview his latest work, due to be released over the next few months.

This unique live experience will explore the space between the modern and the traditional with mesmerizing vocals accompanied by percussive guitar and drums.

Different chants will be performed by the artist as moments of a single vocal gesture, with no interruption. The show will explore what it means to create both a haunted and a haunting sound, to be haunted and to haunt space with music.

Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation is responsible for a number of monthly performance programs, which are presented in a variety of spaces; encouraging artistic freedom, collaboration, and creative risk-taking. The Brooklyn studio, lovingly known as "Chez Bushwick," provides affordable rehearsal space at some of the lowest rates in New York. It also hosts two re-occurring artistic programs:

AIR: Chez Bushwick also hosts an Artist-In-Residence program three times per year. This program provides up to 1000 hours of free rehearsal space and a performance showcase for the awarded artists in residence. Learn how to apply at: https://www.chezbushwick.net/air

For more information on Chez Bushwick visit: https://www.chezbushwick.net.