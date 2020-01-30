Check Out the Lineup for This Year's FRIGID Festival

Now in its fourteenth year, FRIGID is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of our Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds will go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be!

Check out this year's lineup:

5-Step Guide to Being German

Created by Paco Erhard

Wanna be German? Of course you do. And now you can, as German comedian Paco Erhard teaches you how. Sold out worldwide, this multi-award winning show finally hits NYC. You will laugh. If you want. Zis is not an order.

Alberta, Canada

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $20

Tue Mar 3, 2020 | 7:10PM

Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 8:30PM

A Southern Fairytale

Created by Ty Autry

Based on true events, A Southern Fairytale artfully illuminates the challenges facing a young, gay Christian growing up in the Deep South. As we accompany the protagonist through multiple journeys into and out of the closet, the audience emotionally connects with the very real impacts of conversion therapy, excommunication, and a father who believes that a demon has possessed his son.

Jersey City, New Jersey

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $15

Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 7:10PM

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 5:00PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 5:00PM

Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 7:10PM

Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 5:30PM

And the Rope Still Tugging Her Feet

Created by Caroline Burns Cooke and Face to Face LTD

Inspired by the 1984 Kerry Babies scandal, Caroline Burns Cooke takes on the roles of mother, jury, judge, and conscience in the heartbreaking yet darkly funny tale of an unmarried young Irish woman, twice pregnant by a married man, accused of being a home-wrecker, awful skit of a girl and child killer-worryingly in that order! In a time of extreme political turmoil this tragic story is as shocking as it is true.

London, England

Under St. Marks, 60 minutes, $18

Thu Feb 20, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 7:10PM

Sun Feb 23, 2020 | 1:50PM

Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 7:10PM

Tue Feb 25, 2020 | 5:30PM

Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 10:30PM

ARTAUD MARAT

Created by ETdC Projects Lab

Mardi Gras is happening outside and the audience is brought inside Antonin Artaud's mind, where the imaginary, the symbolic and the real manifest themselves. A post-modern installation of performance-art, music, movement and film, which evokes the full force of the life, work and lucid madness of the beloved visionary genius.

New York, New York

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $15

Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 6:50PM

Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 3:20PM

Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 1:40PM

Artisanal Intelligence

Created by Spec Theatre

Artisanal Intelligence introduces Barry, the next innovation in customer service A.I. Barry - for all your too-cool-for-school business needs.

Vancouver, Canada

Kraine Theater, 55 minutes, $15

Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 10:30PM

Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 6:40PM

Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 5:30PM

Tue Mar 3, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 5:10PM

Awkward Teenage Years

Created by ATY Stories

Awkward Teenage Years is a storytelling show about the most gloriously weird times in our lives. We share true stories about school, crushes, broken bones, betrayal, embarrassment, alcohol, and ultimately, coming of age.

Jersey City, New Jersey

Under St. Marks, 55 minutes, $10

Thu Feb 20, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 2:10PM

Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 8:50PM

Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 5:10PM

Beneath the Bikini

Created by Bikini Katie Productions

In 2013 "Bikini" Katie Thayer started a performance art piece in which she walked around in a bikini and sold ad space on her body. This award-winning cabaret is her story of growing up not-so-skinny, her love of food, and finding the confidence to do that.

Orlando, Florida

Under St. Marks, 60 minutes, $18

Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 8:50PM

Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sun Mar 1, 2020 | 6:50PM

Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 12:10PM

Big Tits Energy

Created by Natalie Perlin

A show about a woman with big breasts and her obsession with Dolly Parton. "A deeply personal and intellectual mediation on celebrity, idolization, persona, and having breasts bigger than your face that is both high-brow and high-lash."

New York, New York

Under St. Marks, 60 minutes, $10

Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 10:30PM

Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 7:10PM

Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 7:10PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 3:50PM

Blockbuster Guy

Created by Hub Theatricals

Mark Levy grew up as an outcast and became a movie nerd. So much so, that he worked at Blockbuster Video in college in a small town in Florida. Experience the highs and lows of choosing escapism and DVDs and what movies can do to someone in this hilarious new storytelling show.

Brooklyn, New York

Under St. Marks, 60 minutes, $18

Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 5:30PM

Fri Feb 28, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sun Mar 1, 2020 | 3:30PM

Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 2:10PM



CANVASS

Created by Double Backbone

A torrential monologue about the canvas of our country inspired by big-city liberals who go to the rural south to canvass. But what's really behind those doors? Knock-knock? Who's there? Liberals, conservatives, people who can't be bothered, and people who want to save the country one door at a time.

New York, New York

Under St. Marks, 60 minutes, $20

Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 7:10PM

Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 3:50PM

Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 8:50PM

Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 7:10PM

Cemetery Golf

Created by Jim and Deb Loucks

Jim Loucks' live-wire solo performance takes you to the Deep South with preachers shoutin' from the mountaintops, mamas pickin' switches, and Hellfire just a heartbeat away. Witty and insightful storytelling, quirky characters and Gospel music. Jim Loucks brought you last year's "Booger Red" (winner, Best Solo Show- Houston Fringe 2020).

Venice, California

Under St. Marks, 60 minutes, $20

Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 2:10PM

Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 8:50PM

Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 5:30PM

Cetology

Created by Nelia Miller

Cetology (n.): The study of whales. One woman warps the destructive story of Moby Dick and the selfless story of Jonah's whale into a blistering confrontation of unequal relationships. As Ahab's wife and Jonah's mother, she harnesses the power of women's anger and the delicacy of exercising that rage in this powerful story of love, loss, and...whales.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Under St. Marks, 35 minutes, $15

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 5:30PM

Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 5:30PM

Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 7:10PM

Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 5:30PM

Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 10:30PM

Closed Circuit

Created by Aaron Long

Two brothers and their sister-in-law recount the loss of a family member, the week after an accident. Told in interlocking monologues, this dark comedy explores local business, the opioid crisis, and the idea that sometimes you can choose your family.

Brooklyn, New York

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $15

Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 1:40PM

Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 10:30PM

Tue Mar 3, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 5:00PM

Cooking with Kathryn

Created by Kate Owens

Kate Owens' critically acclaimed comedy follows a down-home, liquored up, southern belle as she stumbles her way to her own birthday party with more wine in her veins than Jesus.

Queens, New York

Kraine Theater, 50 minutes, $15

Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 8:30PM

Sun Feb 23, 2020 | 3:30PM

Tue Feb 25, 2020 | 5:30PM

Fri Feb 28, 2020 | 8:30PM

Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 1:50PM

Double Dazed Comedy - Professors in Mind

Created by Howie Hypnotize

Are you ready to laugh? In this comedy double header, veteran hypnotists Howie and Mark team up to take you on a journey of the subconscious mind. This is your chance to see and experience hypnosis firsthand. Who knows, maybe you'll even be the star of the show!

Rochester, New York

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $20

Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 10:30PM

Thu Feb 20, 2020 | 5:30PM

Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 7:10PM

Tue Feb 25, 2020 | 7:10PM

Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 10:30PM

Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 8:50PM

Finding Fellini

Created by Megan Metrikin

A woman's journey to find Federico Fellini and the creativity, freedom and vibrancy he represented in order to escape the brutal reality of apartheid South Africa. The play takes us to Rome on a glorious adventure through Fellini's cinematic landscape.

New York, New York

Kraine Theater, 55 minutes, $20

Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 5:10PM

Sun Feb 23, 2020 | 5:10PM

Tue Feb 25, 2020 | 8:50PM

Fish Food for Feelings

Created by Mind The Art Entertainment

4 siblings meet at an abandoned cabin on the 2nd anniversary of their parents' death. The middle child has recently undergone a procedure to have his feelings removed. His therapist arrives along with an eccentric singer who claims to be the physical manifestation of that man's feelings. A surrealist dueling sibling dramedy based on the four elements, forty eight hours before the apocalypse.

New York, New York

Under St. Marks, 50 minutes, $15

Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 10:30PM

Tue Feb 25, 2020 | 7:10PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 7:10PM

Jaxx & Lolo

Created by Lauren O'Brien

Jaxx & Lolo explores the redemptive power of an unusual friendship as Lolo battles the threat of Jaxx's suicide.

New York, New York

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $15

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 8:20PM

Fri Feb 28, 2020 | 6:50PM

Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 7:10PM

Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 6:40PM

Laser Comedy Show

Created by The Laser Comedy Show, LLC

Chris Fair draws with lasers combining his talents of art and performing long-form improv to construct an improvised, live-drawn comic book/puppet show before your very eyes. It's an exhilarating, often gut-busting experience as Fair sketches and voice acts a multi-faceted story, scene-by-scene and character-by-character, all from behind a light-reactive screen.

Chicago, Illinois

Under St. Marks, 60 minutes, $16

Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 5:30PM

Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 7:10PM

Tue Mar 3, 2020 | 7:10PM

Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 1:50PM

Magnetic Dragons

Created by Chris Chan Roberson

Gunfire. Explosions. Heartbreak. These are the things that happened not in front of the camera, but behind the scenes of the film with the worst production day ever: Magnetic Dragons. This comedic one-man show revisits all the disasters that happened for the 25th anniversary of the movie.

New York, New York

Under St. Marks, 60 minutes, $15

Thu Feb 20, 2020 | 7:10PM

Sun Feb 23, 2020 | 3:30PM

Fri Feb 28, 2020 | 5:30PM

Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 8:50PM



Mahogany Brown and the Case of the Disappearing Kid

Created by Step1 Theatre Project

It was a day like any other, except different. It was different. The air was a little bit too still and the trees were a bit too tall. That day. The day Jimmy Jones' little boy disappeared. Follow Private Eye Mahogany Brown as she searches for the child supposedly taken by 'The Nameless'. As the case progresses, clues appear to reveal more about Mahogany Brown than she is ready to handle.

Brooklyn, New York

Kraine Theater , 55 minutes, $18

Thu Feb 20, 2020 | 7:10PM

Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sun Mar 1, 2020 | 5:10PM

Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 12:00PM

Martin Dockery: Delirium

Created by Martin Dockery

World traveling storyteller Martin Dockery takes us on an epically joyous and tragic journey in this true tale about love, loss, and monarch butterflies. "The best storyteller in the US." -Orlando Sentinel. "Hilarious, life-affirming, poignant and ridiculous." - Charleston City Paper.

Brooklyn, New York

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $20

Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 1:40PM

Sun Mar 1, 2020 | 3:30PM

Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 7:10PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 8:20PM

Mother Leeds

Created by No Peeking Theatre

MOTHER LEEDS immerses the audience in the role of Sam, 12th child of Jane Leeds. Sam discovers the youngest sibling; a brother, locked away in a room. Set in the early 1900's Pine Barrens, we are in the shoes of a curious & fearful child of a religious single mother.

Jersey City, New Jersey

Under St. Marks, 50 minutes, $20

Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sun Feb 23, 2020 | 6:50PM

Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sun Mar 1, 2020 | 1:50PM

Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 8:50PM

Nancy Drewinsky and the Search for the Missing Letter

Created by Bird Works

The Red Scare! In 1953, 41 Jewish scientists were named as Communist spies by Senator Joe McCarthy. Robin's father was one of them. In this intensely personal and timely show, Robin puts on her detective hat to investigate what happened back then, and how this long ago event still reverberates today.

Brooklyn, New York

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $15

Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 6:40PM

Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 7:10PM

Fri Feb 28, 2020 | 5:10PM

Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 12:10PM



Off Island

Created by Rebecca Davidson Packer

A tragicomic solo show of a few not-so-tall tales: one is the story of two spunky tweens' sexual awakening in the 1960's on Nantucket followed by their revealing modern day Manhattan reunion; the other is about a wacky family's gathering at their father's very weird 11th hour.

New York, New York

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $20

Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sun Mar 1, 2020 | 12:10PM

Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 8:50PM

Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 3:20PM

SEXPERT - MADAME K!

Created by KKNY Productions

Treat yourself to a one-night stand with SEXpert Madame K! She's here "For the Men," but is she here to help, rehabilitate or exploit them? ClownGuru Ed Malone directs this deep dive into a woman's psyche...and her knickers. (a??a??a??a??a?? EdFringe Review) "Madame Komondor is doing God's Work.

Brooklyn, New York

Under St. Marks, 60 minutes, $15

Thu Feb 20, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sun Feb 23, 2020 | 5:10PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 8:50PM

Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 7:10PM

Story Time with Joey Rinaldi

Created by Joey Rinaldi

Relive Joey Rinaldi's most embarrassing moments with him in his solo show Story Time with Joey Rinaldi. This hilarious autobiographical show is a collection of stories that have been featured in Joey's previous one man shows' Potty Training and Picture Everybody Naked, with a few new additional stories as well.

New York, New York

Under St. Marks , 45 minutes, $15

Fri Feb 28, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sun Mar 1, 2020 | 5:10PM

Tue Mar 3, 2020 | 5:30PM

Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 3:30PM



The 500 List

Created by Ryan Adam Wells

In 2008, two best friends took a road trip across the United States after spending two years compiling their 500 favorite songs of all time. While listening to each others lists, Adventure, Danger, Laughter and tears ensue, as the learn to find beauty in the world, and hope for a freedom from cycles of pain. Don't miss this new work from 2017 Frigid Audience Pick "Beers About Songs" creator Ryan Adam Wells. A tale of Friendship, Music, and above all the power of Love.

Houston, Texas

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $15

Sun Feb 23, 2020 | 6:50PM

Tue Feb 25, 2020 | 10:30PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 | 8:20PM

Sun Mar 1, 2020 | 6:50PM

Tue Mar 3, 2020 | 5:30PM

Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 3:30PM

The Stands

Created by The Poked Bear

Two sets of parents meet in the stands of their sons' first high school baseball game. Each parent has different expectations for the day, and for what the game will mean to their son. The parents' relationships to each other and to their sons are challenged by events on the field and in the stands.

Brooklyn, New York

Kraine Theater, 60 minutes, $20

Thu Feb 20, 2020 | 8:50PM

Sun Feb 23, 2020 | 12:10PM

Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 7:10PM

Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 5:30PM

Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 6:50PM

This Feeling

Created by Amelia Annen

A hallway at midnight. Cassie is locked out. Jane is not lonely, not even a little. Coincidence leads to blossoming friendship, to escaping the intruding isolation of life in the city. They grow closer. A doctor's office. Jane has trouble navigating their new friendship with her own unpredictable feelings.

New York, New York

Under St. Marks, 30 minutes, $10

Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 7:10PM

Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 10:30PM

Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 7:10PM

Fri Feb 28, 2020 | 7:10PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 12:30PM



FRIGID New York's continuing mission is to seek out new art, new artists, and new audiences. We do this by creating an accessible community of varied voices that value collaboration, resourcefulness, diversity, and innovation. We provide a home for independent theater artists, with a focus on voices that require amplification. We nurture their development, and we help to establish their careers by promoting their work to local, national, and international audiences.





