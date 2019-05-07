Charles Ives Concert Series Comes To New York

The Charles Ives Concert Series will make its New York debut at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia on Monday, May 13th at 7:30 PM. The Series is presented by the Danbury Music Centre, an 84-year old community music organization based in Ives's hometown of Danbury, CT. Founded in 2015, the Series brings some of the most exciting emerging solo and chamber musicians in the United States to the greater Danbury area to perform the music of Ives and related works of others, American composers, and music that transcends the traditional boundaries of classical music. The Series is led by artistic director Paul Frucht and associate artistic director, Jon Cziner, both of whom are emerging American composers and recent Juilliard graduates.

On May 13th, the Ives Series will, for the first time, present a concert in New York City entitled 'The Ives Series in NY: Charles Ives and His Living Legacy.' The program will feature Ives Series Artists performing works by Ives, the series two artistic directors - Frucht and Cziner, 2019 Composer-in-Residence Robert Paterson, and Nina C. Young and Justin Dello Joio, two previous composers-in-residence. The goal of the concert is to tell the Ives story from a hometown perspective and to tell it to a broader audience, outside of the greater Danbury area. Artists featured on the program include pianist Marika Bournaki, violist Molly Goldman, cellist Mitch Lyon, violinist George Meyer, pianist Mika Sasaki, violist Jacob Shack, cellist Julian Schwarz, violinist Chelsea Starbuck Smith.

Tickets to the concert can be purchased and more information can be found here: https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/charles-ives-concert-series

Funding for the Charles Ives Concert Series is generously provided in part by Connecticut Family Orthopedics and Orthoprompt, the Anna Maria and Stephen M. Kellen Foundation, Maron Hotel and Suites, Hotel Zero Degrees Danbury, Associated Chamber Music Players, a Juilliard School Project Grant, William Frucht and Candace Ovesey, Peg Heetmann, and Joan and Steve Howard - a donor advised fund of the U.S. Charitable Gift Trust.

The Danbury Music Centre is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization located on Danbury's Main Street that provides classical community music experiences through ensembles and events.





