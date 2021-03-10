Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Reading Of WHITE KNUCKLE By JUAN RAMIREZ, JR.

While theatres across New York City remain closed, the Chain Theatre continues its commitment to developing new plays by diverse artists and underrepresented voices through a special live virtual reading of WHITE KNUCKLE.

The Chain has announced free Zoom readings of WHITE KNUCKLE by Juan Ramirez, Jr. Thursday, March 18th at 7PM and Saturday, March 20th at 7PM. Free Tickets: https://www.chaintheatre.org/white-knuckle

WHITE KNUCKLE is a new original work by Juan Ramirez, Jr. and is a part of the 2021 Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab. WHITE KNUCKLE centers around former boxer Rafael who has left rehab early, believing he could 'white knuckle it' aka, stay sober only through willpower, to attend his father's funeral. He hopes to run the family business, but his brother Enrique wants to sell. How many shots can Rafael take?

These virtual readings are directed by G.D. Kimble (Indian Ink, (Asst. Director) Roundabout Theatre Co. The Mountain Top; Mill Mountain Theatre). Starring: Alberto Bonilla (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Recurring); The God Committee (staring Julia Stiles)) Alexis Suarez (The Equalizer (CBS), Manifest (NBC) Jamila Webb* (Superstore, A.P. Bio) Thom Rivera*(New Girl, Lucifer, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Yale Rep) Caroline L. Orlando (Chasing the River) *We wish to express our gratitude to the Performers Unions: Actors' Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists, SAG-AFTRA through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artists to appear on this program.*

Playwright, Juan Ramirez, Jr. is a Borinquén-Chapín-Bronx playwright, monologist, director, screenwriter, filmmaker, poet and producer. His play Calling Puerto Rico is a Miranda Family Voces Latinx Finalist with Repertorio Español, 2020 BAPF Finalist and a recipient of the 2019 BRIO Award. Notable produced works include Ridin' Shotgun (Best Play Downtown Urban Arts Festival), The American Dream (NAV Playwrights Festival, BBTF), Wall (LaTea, Cimientos), Stroke of Madness (Ingenio Milagro, Cimientos) and Don Juan (Dixon Place). Semi-finalists include Jimmy's Tab (2011 Princess Grace). His horror short Alone With My Demons won Inwood Art Works' NYC Quarantine Film Festival's Best Bronx Film. He's a founder of The PlayPen Collective and R&R Productions with his fiancée Cristy Reynoso. www.JuanRamirezJr.com

About the Lab: Chain Playwriting Lab is a highly collaborative process. All playwrights must be NYC based artists and part of an under-represented community. BIPOC, female identifying, LGBTQ, artists are highly encouraged to apply. Plays must be full length (70 pages or more) with all necessary rights provided by the playwright. The Lab is completely free to submit and participate.

Due to the current restrictions mandated by the government, all rehearsals and readings will take place virtually. The Chain Theatre is following all government mandates regarding Covid-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our artists and patrons is priority.