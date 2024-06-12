Caveat NYC to Showcase TIME TO KILL Sketch Comedy Residency

Enjoy sketches, musical numbers, and celebrity impressions monthly.
Writers and producers at The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, and more of the best comedians in New York City will come together for "Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show!" Each performance is packed with sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more! If I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson had octuplets, it would be the cast of "Time to Kill." One thing they all have in common? They KILL it onstage.
Caveat is proud to announce that "Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show!" is now THE monthly Saturday prime-time sketch comedy residency at the theater!
Watch in-person or at home via livestream: https://bit.ly/TTKCaveatJune24Show
Time to Kill was recently rec'd by Time Out NY as "one of the best things to do in NYC" and the NY Times just rec'd the show as "What to Do in NYC."
The team's live sketch comedy credits include: 2024 SF Sketchfest, 2023 NY SketchFest (headliners), 2024 Hudson Valley Comedy Festival (headliners), and 2023 NY Comedy Festival. Members of Time to Kill performed their original sketches on NBC's comedy series Bring the Funny across several episodes with Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, Amanda Seales, and Jeff Foxworthy.
This month stars America's sweethearts Rachael Burke (The Tonight Show), James Caven (The PIT), McKenna Cox (Story Pirates), Scott Hercman (The Daily Show), J. Steven Madura (The PIT), Julia Schroeder (Story Pirates), Channing Tookes (The Armory), and stand-up from viral comedian Liz Miele (After Midnight)!
Title: Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show!
Running time: 1 hour
Date/Time: June 15, 2024, 7 pm
Location: Caveat NYC
Address: 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
Cross streets: Clinton Street Between Stanton St and E. Houston St
Close subway/bus: J, F, M, M15-SBS, M15, M21
Theater phone number: (212) 228-2100
Ticket link: https://bit.ly/TTKCaveatJune24Show
Ticket price:
$18 standard
$23 at the door
Website for venue: https://www.caveat.nyc/
