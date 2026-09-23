Cast Set For VILLAGE WOOING at Gingold Theatrical Group

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Gingold Theatrical Group has announced the cast for Village Wooing, George Bernard Shaw's classic two-hander, beginning performances October 22, 2026 at The House of the Redeemer. Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba, and Tony Award nominees Robert Cuccioli and Tom Hewitt will perform in a rotating engagement across four intimate performances.

For this special engagement, GTG presents a new gender-neutral adaptation of Shaw's text. The adaptation opens the roles designated simply as A and Z in Shaw's original to performers of any gender, bringing the play into vivid dialogue with the present moment while honoring the full wit and intelligence of Shaw's language.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, October 22 at 7:00 PM — Beth Leavel and Robert Cuccioli

Friday, October 23 at 7:00 PM — Karen Ziemba and Tom Hewitt

Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 PM — Robert Cuccioli and Tom Hewitt

Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 PM — Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba

Written by Shaw in 1933, Village Wooing is one of his most intimate, romantic, and quietly profound works. A sparkling two-hander about two people determined to remain single who meet aboard a pleasure ship and find their lives transformed in the most unexpected ways. Filled with Shaw's characteristic wit, intelligence, and emotional surprise, the play has rarely been seen in New York in a fully realized presentation.

Village Wooing will be presented as a Salon Presentation, an intimate, artist-driven theatrical event in the tradition of the great literary salons, placing extraordinary performers at the center of a small, personal room with an intimate audience. It’s a party, so there will be a full complement of drinks and snacks available throughout the performance! Proceeds from Village Wooing directly support GTG's ongoing programming, including its celebrated Project Shaw reading series, the Speakers' Corner new works program, and Off-Broadway productions.

“Village Wooing is Shaw at his most playful, intimate, and unexpectedly romantic,” said Artistic Director Staller in an earlier statement. “It is a delicious battle between two people who are certain they know exactly what they want—until they meet someone who makes them see the world in a completely different way. By opening the roles to actors of any gender, we can focus even more clearly on what makes the play so enduring: the exhilarating danger of allowing another person to change your life. And I can imagine no more inviting setting for this encounter than the beautifully atmospheric library of The House of the Redeemer.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 37 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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