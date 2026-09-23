Cast Set For VILLAGE WOOING at Gingold Theatrical Group
The Tony Award winners and nominees will perform in rotating pairs across four intimate salon-style performances.
Gingold Theatrical Group has announced the cast for Village Wooing, George Bernard Shaw's classic two-hander, beginning performances October 22, 2026 at The House of the Redeemer. Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba, and Tony Award nominees Robert Cuccioli and Tom Hewitt will perform in a rotating engagement across four intimate performances.
For this special engagement, GTG presents a new gender-neutral adaptation of Shaw's text. The adaptation opens the roles designated simply as A and Z in Shaw's original to performers of any gender, bringing the play into vivid dialogue with the present moment while honoring the full wit and intelligence of Shaw's language.
Performance Schedule:
Thursday, October 22 at 7:00 PM — Beth Leavel and Robert Cuccioli
Friday, October 23 at 7:00 PM — Karen Ziemba and Tom Hewitt
Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 PM — Robert Cuccioli and Tom Hewitt
Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 PM — Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba
Written by Shaw in 1933, Village Wooing is one of his most intimate, romantic, and quietly profound works. A sparkling two-hander about two people determined to remain single who meet aboard a pleasure ship and find their lives transformed in the most unexpected ways. Filled with Shaw's characteristic wit, intelligence, and emotional surprise, the play has rarely been seen in New York in a fully realized presentation.
Village Wooing will be presented as a Salon Presentation, an intimate, artist-driven theatrical event in the tradition of the great literary salons, placing extraordinary performers at the center of a small, personal room with an intimate audience. It’s a party, so there will be a full complement of drinks and snacks available throughout the performance! Proceeds from Village Wooing directly support GTG's ongoing programming, including its celebrated Project Shaw reading series, the Speakers' Corner new works program, and Off-Broadway productions.
“Village Wooing is Shaw at his most playful, intimate, and unexpectedly romantic,” said Artistic Director Staller in an earlier statement. “It is a delicious battle between two people who are certain they know exactly what they want—until they meet someone who makes them see the world in a completely different way. By opening the roles to actors of any gender, we can focus even more clearly on what makes the play so enduring: the exhilarating danger of allowing another person to change your life. And I can imagine no more inviting setting for this encounter than the beautifully atmospheric library of The House of the Redeemer.”
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