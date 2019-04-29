Cast Announced For Rare Miller Play THE ARCHBISHOP'S CEILING

The Archbishop's Ceiling by Arthur Miller. Regeneration Theatre presents a rare Arthur Miller play never seen in New York City. Performing at Urban Stages, 259 West 30th Street, NYC

May 9 - 19 (Thursday - Saturday @ 7:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 2;00 p.m. with a special Monday showing (May 13) @ 7:00 p.m.) Regeneration.BrownPaperTickets.com.

Four old friends - writers, lovers, activists, celebrities - gather in a 16th century palace on one evening in a country where power is all, and nothing can be trusted. Is someone listening to them? Can any of them speak freely? Can they resist the powerful that surround them and still maintain their art?

Arthur Miller's prescient 1978 play, never seen in New York City, forces us to confront politics as theatre, where blending the truth with lies is all part of the game. Cast includes: Kristen Gehling, Levi Morger, Jon Spano, Michael Meth, Jessica Carollo; with Set Design by Ryan Godd; Lighting Design by Domino Mannheim; Stage Manager-Allison Hohman; Assistant Director-Marcus Gualberto. Production produced and directed by Barnaby Edwards.

Tickets and info: http://regeneration.brownpapertickets.com or at http://regenerationtheatre.org





