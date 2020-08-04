Carrie Gibson's FIAMA'S FINALE to be Featured in The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL'S Virtual Play Reading Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The reading will take place on Sunday, August 9th at 8PM EST.

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents a Virtual Play Reading of FIAMA'S FINALE by Carrie Gibson and Elizabeth Welles and Directed by Carrie Gibson on Sunday, August 9th at 8PM EST.

Barbara Butane, an ex-Beauty Queen on her way to her Beauty "EST"- like seminar for the masses causes a 120 car pile-up changing the lives of several unusual strangers.

The Cast includes:

SHIRLEY JORDAN as Barbara Butane (TV credits include: Bunk'd on Disney, recurring role on Sistahs on BET (Tyler Perry) and a guest star on The Kenan Show (pilot) and This Is Us (NBC);

MAGGIE MCCOLLESTER as Fiama (TV credits include: guest star on Dexter (Showtime), The Unit (CBS) and Playdate (Lifetime), recurring role on The Young & The Restless (CBS) and One Life To Live (ABC));

JACKIE MARRIOT as Ilene (TV credits include: series regular on #BLACKACTOR and Everything's Copesetic and a co-star on Mix);,

BRANDON BURTON as Theo (Theatre credits include: Othello in Othello (Yale School of Drama) and Alexus/Menus in Anthony and Cleopatra (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Fest)), Cominius/Valeria in Coriolanus (Shakespeare and Company);

Matt Morrison as Beorge (Theatre credits include: Alex in A Small Group (The Hudson Theater), Hank in Night Of The Iguana, Sergeant Comb in Sergeant Comb and Pant Leg (Son of Semele);

JULIE MAY WONG as Su (TV credits include: co-star on Henry Danger (Nickelodeon), Breaking The Bamboo Ceiling (MKC Prods) and Greek Pajama Party);

ALEX BOLING as Gene (TV credits include: co-star on Life In Pieces (CBS), guest star on Haunted Hathaways (Nickelodeon) and recurring role on Suburgatory (ABC);

BRANDON ROOT as William/WB/Commercial/Caller (Theatre credits include: Dickon in The Secret Garden, Harold in A Splintered Soul (International City Theatre) and Mark Cohen in Rent (Renton Civic Center);

Vivienne James as Carly/Detective 1/Caller 3/Prisha/Techie ( Theatre credits include: Agnes in She Kills Monsters, Miss Prism in The Importance of Being Earnest and Mrs. Ferrars in Sense and Sensibility (Connecticut Repertory Theatre); and

Tony Curry as Commander/Radio Voice Don/Detective 2/Caller 2 (Theatre credits include: Jacob in Terezin (Village Theatre), Mike in White Christmas (The 5th Avenue Theatre) and Wolf/Duck in Peter and the Wolf (Seattle's Children's Theatre).

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dYxhsXXTQEGVgVGeWuxlug

Donation: $15.00 To benefit the Riant Theatre.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Click Here.

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series Click Here.

To register for the Playwriting Workshop on Zoom Click Here.

