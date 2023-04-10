COWGIRL SUMMER By KJ Stewart To Open At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival

What happens when fan fiction get fans!

Find out in Cowgirl Summer by KJ Stewart, part of the 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival

Limited Run: Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3 at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at 7:15 p.m. Fresh Fruit Festival at the Wild Project, 195 E 3rd St, New York City.

KJ Stewart's play Cowgirl Summer tells the story of twin sisters, Melanie, and Theresa, as they write and record their own Harry Styles fan fiction in their school library. When their story becomes popular online, they come face to face with the reality of anonymity on the internet - the excitement, the uncertainty, and the danger. This play is a love letter to teen girl imagination, and an exploration of our new reality in a digital world.

Gianna Milici directs a cast that includes Nanouli Shevardnadze, Yuval Benit, Katie Kane, Calliope Pina Parker, Katelyn Kahn, Erin Browning, Kyla Jeanne, and Maaike Laanstra-Corn.

Chris Voegels, lighting design; Beau Valentine, sound design; Emmy Weissman, costume design. Production stage managed by Caroline Wilkes