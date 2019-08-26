COMPOSERS WITH DRINKS Announced At Michiko Studios

"I want to be able to depict in music a glass of beer so accurately that every listener can tell whether it is a Pilsner or a Kulmbacher." -Richard Strauss.



On September 21st at 6:30pm at Michiko Studios, Composers Concordance and Access Contemporary Music co-present a social event and masterclass entitled 'Composers With Drinks.' Composers are invited to drink, listen to an open rehearsal by a great chamber ensemble, and are encouraged to submit a short piece of music to the ensemble, as they sight-read and discuss it. In this instance, composers are instructed to bring short compositions (ie. 30 seconds or less) for the specific instrumentation of trumpet, electric guitar, contrabass, and drum set. Sound Liberation: Franz Hackl - trumpet, Gene Pritsker - guitar, Jay Elfenbein - bass, and Max Pollak - drum set, will sight-read and discuss the scores.



Bedřich Smetana: Beer wasn't just a part of Smetana's life - the brew was in his blood. His father was a master brewer employed by Bohemian Nobility, and Bedřich himself was literally born and raised in a brewery.

September 21st at 6:30pm, 2019



Michiko Studios - Stage 1

149 West 46th St, NYC 10036

$15 General Admission

$10 Early Bird Tickets

