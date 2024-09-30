CARRIE THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Stone Circle Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moon Phase Theatricals will present Carrie the Musical, an electrifying and immersive adaptation of Stephen King's iconic horror novel, uniquely staged at Stone Circle Theatre — a church. Set in an alternate universe during the late 1970s and early 80s, this production reimagines Carrie within a prestigious prep school, where she remains an outsider, struggling to fit into a system she doesn't fully belong to. As the world around her thrives on self-assertion and dominance, Carrie's quiet demeanor only deepens her isolation.

The choice to perform in a church adds a symbolic depth to the story, highlighting themes of repression, judgment, and salvation. Carrie's struggle against her strict, religious upbringing and her status as a societal outcast are intensified by the setting, making the performance space an essential part of the experience.

This production draws heavily from the original novel, bringing a heightened sense of suspense, supernatural elements, and raw emotion to the stage. Directed by Annalys Ramirez and Angel Tavarez, with music direction by Saul M. Nache, choreography by Evelyn Johnson, stage management by Luz Maria Cespedes, and costume design by Ashley Canela, this reimagining of Carrie offers a thought-provoking exploration of identity, belonging, and the consequences of exclusion.

The talented cast of Carrie the Musical features Maria Lane as the title character, Carrie, and Chani Bentabou as her overbearing mother, Margaret White. Angelique Rodriguez takes on the role of Sue Snell, while Bryan Chan plays Tommy Ross. Francesca Litterio portrays Ms. Gardner, and Felicia Lobo steps into the shoes of the antagonistic Chris Hargensen, with Nash Johns as her partner-in-crime, Billy Nolan. Sydney Rose Schmieder plays Helen, and Michael DeRosa portrays George. Jason Alexander Dixon will be performing as Freddy, as well as understudying the role of Tommy Ross. Abigail Johnson plays Norma, with (Eve) Evenunye Afeto as Frieda, and Tyler Lewis as Stokes with Dustin Merrell rounding out the cast as Mr. Stephen's and Reverend Bliss.

Moon Phase Theatricals is offering tickets for Carrie the Musical at just $35 each, making it accessible for all theater enthusiasts to enjoy this thrilling adaptation. You can find tickets at www.moonphasetheatricals.com.

Comments