CAPTCHA to Be Devised and Presented by Alec Dahmer and Christopher Lewis Dawkins

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Luigi and Teresa LLC has commissioned Alec Dahmer and Christopher Lewis Dawkins to devise and perform a new play by the name of CAPTCHA. Justin Cimino of Luigi and Teresa LLC is set to direct. The commissioned play will be a new, original devised piece created by and starring Dahmer and Dawkins, set to start rehearsals in July 2027, with performances expected to start in November 2027. Venue and full cast/crew details to come soon.

CAPTCHA is a new play in the very early stages of development. The piece will follow two strangers, played by Dahmer and Dawkins, as they are thrust into an abstract pocket dimension known only as a CAPTCHA. They will have to do various tasks to prove their humanity. Some tasks will be simple like 'select which picture has a cat in it'. Some tasks will be more silly like 'do your best Michael Caine impression'. Some tasks will make them question their humanity. How far are these strangers willing to go to prove their humanity?

Studio Fruit LLC, owned and operated by Christopher Lewis Dawkins, is set to produce and adapt the devised stage play into a feature length film. Lonely Slender Productions is also attached to produce. Pre-production is set to begin January 2028, and both Christopher Lewis Dawkins and Alec Dahmer are set to star.

Alec Dahmer (Stranger 1) is a multi-hyphenate performer who has been seen on film, tv and stage in Canada and New York. Selected film/tv credits include Gen V (Amazon), Brilliant Minds (NBC), Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock), Titans (HBO), and The Queen's Gambit (Netflix). Selected Theatre credits include 'Transfers Available to the L, O, V and E' at the Vino Theater, 'The Sound of Music' at the Stratford Festival and 'Don't Pitch It, Do It' at A.R.T..

Christopher Lewis DAWKINS (Stranger 2) is an actor, multimedia artist, and award winning director - his recent financial literacy series, 'Your World on Money' won a Telly Award and was featured on the Jennifer Hudson Show. He has directed videos for the NFL and Experian to name a few. He recently originated the role of Lolo in 'Waiting for Daddy' by Nicole Stewart Reyes (New York Theater Festival). He played Marcus in the tour guide mockumentary pilot, 'Misguided'. He's currently directing a series on first-time investors for Nasdaq, and his one- person, fully improvised show, 'THIS IS NOT A CULT - It's time for RECESS', premiered this spring at Theaterlab.

Justin Cimino (Director) Recent directing credits include plays by some of the most acclaimed playwrights of the last decade, including Clare Barron, Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins, Aaron Posner, Antoinette Nwandu, and Katori Hall. Justin has devised/directed productions at The 14th Street Y, Abrons Arts Center, Gibney Dance, Chez Bushwick, The Center at West Park, Mitu580, TheaterLab, and The Tank. Justin teaches Acting, Movement, and Devising in the BFA Acting Program and Commercial Dance Programs at Pace University. He teaches Clown and Devising at NYU Tisch, Columbia University, The Studio/NY, The Public's Shakespeare Initiative, Terry Schreiber Studio, Smashworks Dance Company, and Terry Knickerbocker Studio.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 14 Hrs 56 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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