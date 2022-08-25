Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Burning House To Present Chekhov-Inspired CHERRY JAM At IRT Theater

This new adaptation features 6 actors and runs a swift 85 minutes - it's kind of like Chekhov, but not.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

Burning House To Present Chekhov-Inspired CHERRY JAM At IRT Theater

Casting has been announced for Burning House's upcoming production of "Cherry Jam," a play on Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. This new adaptation features 6 actors and runs a swift 85 minutes - it's kind of like Chekhov, but not.

The cast includes David De Almo (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Girls5Eva) as Lopakhin, Kelly McCready (Extrapolations, Sex Object) as Varya, Kelli Ruttle (The Food That Built America, Off-Broadway's Bill W. and Dr. Bob) as Lovey, Megan Medley (Lady Macbeth at CWRU/CPH, The Hive's Golden Age of Content ) as Anya, Connor Wilson (Cheers to Us, Red-Tailed Hawk) as Peter, and Drama Desk nominee Joseph Franchini (The Navigator) as Gaev.

The company is Directed by McCready, and is joined by Lighting Designer Natasha Rotondaro, Costume Designer Cecilia X. Gutierrez, Scenic Designer Jiaying Zhang, and Sound Designer Lauren Winnenberg who will also serve as Production Stage Manager.

Cherry Jam will run from September 23rd to October 9th in residency at IRT Theatre in the West Village, as part of the 3B Development Series. Cherry Jam received support from the Dramatists Guild Foundation, The Chain Theatre, and The Indie Theatre Fund/Indiespace. Tickets are $35 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193340®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Firt-theater-presents-burning-houses-cherry-jam-tickets-406197125537?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Founded in 2018, Burning House is a non-profit production company in NYC dedicated to brutally reinventing classic plays and the development of urgent new works. In a world progressively getting harder to live in, Burning House has a particular interest in modern stories that set gender, class, and the environment on fire. With an emphasis on great acting and barebones aesthetic, our productions are intimate, roguish and often uncomfortable.

IRT Theater is a grassroots laboratory for independent theater and performance in New York City, providing space and support to a new generation of artists. Tucked away in the old Archive Building in Greenwich Village, IRT's mission is to build a community of emerging and established artists by creating a home for the development and presentation of new work. For info visit www.irttheater.org.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Office of Councilmember Corey Johnson and The Nancy Quinn Fund, a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York(A.R.T./New York).





More Hot Stories For You


Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19
August 24, 2022

On Monday, September 19, Theater For The New City, 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street), will present a memorial for its co-founder George Bartenieff (January 23, 1933-July 30, 2022) to celebrate his creative years at the theater, 1971-1992.  Reception begins at 7:30 PM and a narrated pictorial, remembrances and performances will start at 8:00 PM.
Video: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior EnsembleVideo: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior Ensemble
August 24, 2022

Theater artists and senior citizens were among the hardest hit groups during the pandemic. But one program is bringing the groups together to help each other bounce back. See video of the segment.
Out Of The Box Theatrics & Weathervane Theatre to Present Staged Readings of Three New Plays This FallOut Of The Box Theatrics & Weathervane Theatre to Present Staged Readings of Three New Plays This Fall
August 24, 2022

This fall, Out of the Box Theatrics (2022 Drama Desk nominee for Baby) and Jennifer Campos Productions in association with Weathervane Theatre will present staged readings of three new plays by three exciting new emerging playwrights. Each reading will be available to watch live or streaming.
2022 New York Euripides Summer Festival Will Present Productions of ION and ORESTES2022 New York Euripides Summer Festival Will Present Productions of ION and ORESTES
August 24, 2022

Viral concerns during pre-production mandated another remote rendering of this year's New York Euripides Summer Festival productions of Ion and Orestes. Governed by Apollo and his instrumental function in both plays, Ion and Orestes are presented in the same double bill.
The Resident Acting Company Announces Fall 2022 Benefit Series at The PlayersThe Resident Acting Company Announces Fall 2022 Benefit Series at The Players
August 24, 2022

The Resident Acting Company, formed four years ago by the actors of the Pearl Theater Company, recently announced their fall lineup for 2022. 