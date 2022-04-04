Bruce Sabath's SEARCHING FOR TEVYE Will Have Special Performance in Westchester

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Bruce Sabath's MAC Award-nominated one-man show Searching for Tevye will have a one night only performance in Bedford Hills, New York on Friday, April 8th at 7pm, as part of the Living a Creative Life Series, a program of Bedford's Creative Alliance Project. The performance will be the inaugural staged performance at the newly-renovated Bedford Hills Community House. Tickets are available to the public.

Actor Bruce Sabath (Company, Cagney, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), who had a prior career on Wall Street and in corporate strategy, created the show to tell the story of how a theatre kid from Brighton ditched a booming Wall Street career to pursue his dream of becoming a Broadway actor. Sabath has been the subject of numerous articles from the Wall Street Journal to Psychology Today to Backstage, all intrigued by his unusual career path.

The show features music that inspired Sabath along his journey, from the folk rock of the 70s to American songbook, to musical theatre classics including songs from Sondheim to (of course) Fiddler on the Roof, which has been a through-line of Sabath's acting career.

Searching for Tevye had its sold-out New York premiere in November, 2021 at Don't Tell Mama, after its world premiere in October at the Hart Theatre-CenterStage in Rochester, New York, Sabath's hometown. Sabath was recently nominated for a MAC Award for Best New York Debut. The MAC Awards will be held this year on April 12th, at Symphony Space in New York.

"We moved to Katonah (a village in the town of Bedford) over twenty years ago," said Sabath. "I've always loved the feeling here that creative arts are not just something to sit and watch others do, but something that is part of life. The town is filled with actors, musicians, painters, writers, film makers, artists of all kinds. That gives this town a really special vibe."

Bedford Town Supervisor Ellen Calves said of the event, "It is an honor to have Bruce Sabath performing in our beautiful, newly-renovated community house in Bedford Hills. I had the pleasure of seeing Searching for Tevye in New York, and it was both inspiring and entertaining. We are so lucky to have Bruce perform it here at home."

Mindy Yanish, founder of Creative Alliance Project noted, "Our organization is about cultivating deep connections and reigniting the creative impulse. Searching for Tevye speaks to those aspirations, as Bruce's unlikely story and uplifting performance inspires us to open our hearts to the discovery of our inherent creativity and joy. In these challenging times, such heartfelt, engaging and authentic storytelling that also entertains us is indeed a 'mitzvah'."

Searching for Tevye is written and performed by Bruce Sabath and directed by Tanya Moberly, featuring music director Ben Kiley on piano, with Sabina Torosjan on violin and John Miller on bass. Tickets for the performance this Friday at 7pm may be purchased here.

For more information about Searching for Tevye, visit Bruce's website.

Bruce Sabath played Larry in the 2006/7 Tony-winning Broadway revival of Company directed by John Doyle, starring Raul Esparza. He recently played Lazar Wolf (and sometimes Tevye) in the acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey. Sabath is a board member of Westchester Youth Alliance and has long been an active supporter of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Sabath, a long-distance runner, was also integral in the growth of one of BCEFA's newest events, Broadway Run (and the pandemic version, a virtual 5K in 2020 and 2021), which continues to raise significant funds for BCEFA.