Bruce Sabath and Broadway Goes Viral Present SIX AT SIX: SONGS FROM MY DRIVEWAY

Broadway actor Bruce Sabath and the social media site Broadway Goes Viral will present the first in a series of virtual mini-concerts called Six at Six: Songs from my Driveway, premiering on Facebook Live on Tuesday, June 16th at 6pm. The concept: six songs at six pm, with a live audience of six neighbors sitting six feet apart. (The premiere was originally set for 6/6, but was postponed due to the murder of George Floyd, days before.)

"While many of us have been learning (and unlearning) and working hard this month to bring long-overdue change to our society, I thought it would be good to take a breath and share some music, " says Sabath. "In the "before-times" here in town [Sabath lives in northern Westchester County), these beautiful summer evenings would often be an occasion for us to come together in parks to sit on blankets, share some wine and enjoy some live music. That won't be happening for a while. But I thought a small gesture in that direction might be welcome."

Sabath hopes to make Six at Six a series of virtual mini-concerts, bringing songs from his driveway to a wide virtual neighborhood, while bringing awareness of important issues and causes each time. At this event, Broadway Goes Viral will be co-presenting, and will be matching donations to organizations fighting to end racial injustice.

"Broadway Goes Viral" (@BroadwayGoesViral) is a site on Instagram and Facebook, created by Broadway actor Bruce Sabath, to allow stuck-at-home Broadway and Off-Broadway performers to share their irrepressible talents and uplifting energy with stuck-at-home theatre lovers during the COVID19 pandemic. Since its launch on March 12th (the day Broadway officially closed), @BroadwayGoesViral has shared over 175 music and dance videos, to a virtual audience of thousands. @BroadwayGoesViral has also been a fundraising platform for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Fans of @BroadwayGoesViral along with matching gifts from a small group of donors resulted in contributions of several thousands of dollars for BCEFA's COVID19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Those donations were then re-doubled by a group of Broadway producers contributing to the fund. BCEFA recognized @BroadwayGoesViral as being the donation that pushed the fund over it's $2 million goal on April 12th.

Bruce Sabath played Larry in the last Broadway revival of Company (the 2006 Tony-winning revival directed by John Doyle, starring Raul Esparza). He recently played Lazar Wolf (and sometimes Tevye) in the acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey. Sabath has long been an active supporter of BCEFA. He led the seasonal Red Buckets fundraising at Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, which was the highest-raising off-Broadway show in fall 2018, spring 2019 and runner-up in the fall of 2019. Sabath, a long-distance runner, was also integral in the growth of one of BCEFA's newest events, Broadway Run, which raised over $100,000 last fall.

Facebook Livestream link:

https://facebook.com/events/s/six-at-six-songs-from-my-drive/707304093164580/?ti=icl

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You