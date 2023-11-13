Broadway's Shiloh Goodin Hosts Pass The Salt Productions Fundraiser

The event will take place at 7pm tonight at Washington Heights gem, Le Cheile (Irish Pub and Restaurant).

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month Photo 3 THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to November 1918 at Carnegie Hall! Photo 4 CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to November 1918 at Carnegie Hall!

Broadway's Shiloh Goodin Hosts Pass The Salt Productions Fundraiser

Broadway's Shiloh Goodin Hosts Pass The Salt Productions Fundraiser

Broadway's Shiloh Goodin will host tonight's fundraiser for Pass the Salt Productions, a production company which produces theater, film, and stage productions.  The event will take place at 7pm tonight at Washington Heights gem, Le Cheile (Irish Pub and Restaurant).

Shiloh is known for her roles in Broadway's: Life of Pi, Paradise Square, and as Cassie in Cincinnati Playhouse in the Parks' recently acclaimed production of A Chorus Line.
 
Additional performers in tonight's fundraiser include: Diane Phelan (Into the Woods), Cabaret legend Marta Sanders (MAC Lifetime Achievement Winner), Maureen Taylor (Phantom of the Opera), and Off-Broadway's Sarah Bierstock (Jacques Brel), Katie Zaffrann (Mary Me A Little: A Cold Feet Cabaret), Jac Huberman (I Love You Because), and Sarah Ziegler (Musicals Tonight!) who join forces with pianist Brad Ross and instrumentalist Ivan Barenboim along with comedian Janice Maffei (Funny over 50) to bring light, levity and a desperately needed FUNdraising night out.
 
Pass the Salt Productions created and co-produced the award winning, O, Brave New World, along with Good Porpoise Productions, as the first of a 6-part series, Wasabi: Bits for the Mind.  O, Brave New World went on to win: Best Experimental Short (Austin Microfilm Festival), Best Cinematography (Austin Microfilm Festival), Audience Award (TMFF), and has been official selections at Blackbird Film Festival, Cindepedent Film Festival, and currently showing at Yofifi.   The short film, “Many Worlds Theory”, produced by Reel Works, was created by Pass the Salt as part two of the Wasabi Bits for the Mind Series. Stage productions created by Pass the Salt Productions are Honor Killing, Pandora's Suitcase, The Glue People, and Grace's Land (TRW Plays).
 
Pass the Salt LLC invites you to come, laugh, and take a break with us, while supporting upcoming creative projects.  

Tickets can be purchased at the door or through this link (virtual or in person):
Click Here

Full bar/table service, no minimum.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Russ Lorenson Adds Spencer Day To His Lineup For STANDARD TIME: LIVE IN NEW YORK, December Photo
Russ Lorenson Adds Spencer Day To His Lineup For STANDARD TIME: LIVE IN NEW YORK, December 6

Internationally renowned entertainer Russ Lorenson, just announced an addition to the lineup for the Dec. 4th celebration of the release of his recording, Standard Time: Live In New York (LML Music). 

2
A SEAGULL IN THE HAMPTONS to Open at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute Photo
A SEAGULL IN THE HAMPTONS to Open at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute

'A Seagull in the Hamptons' opens at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre, offering a modern take on Chekhov's masterpiece. Don't miss this captivating adaptation exploring themes of appearance, money, and celebrity culture. Tickets available now.

3
The Tank to Present Luis Roberto Herreras AS I EAT THE WORLD This Month Photo
The Tank to Present Luis Roberto Herrera's AS I EAT THE WORLD This Month

The Tank will present As I Eat the World, written and performed by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Davis. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Hosts 4xLatiné Next Week Photo
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Hosts 4xLatiné Next Week

Join the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab (LMTL) for their upcoming 4xLatiné event on Monday, November 13th at Pearl Studios NYC.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
All I Want For Christmas Is Me in Off-Off-Broadway All I Want For Christmas Is Me
Laurie Beechman Theater (12/20-12/20)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Iranian Cinema Before The Revolution, 1925–1979 in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Iranian Cinema Before The Revolution, 1925–1979
The Museum of Modern Art (10/13-11/27)
Take Root Presents: Grazia Capri & Fadi J Khoury – FJK Dance Company in Off-Off-Broadway Take Root Presents: Grazia Capri & Fadi J Khoury – FJK Dance Company
Green Space (11/17-11/18)
Stay Warm at Rockefeller Center With the Return of the Apres Skate Chalets Presented by Balsam HIll in Off-Off-Broadway Stay Warm at Rockefeller Center With the Return of the Apres Skate Chalets Presented by Balsam HIll
Rockefeller Center (11/01-1/14)
In The Eye of a Dream in Off-Off-Broadway In The Eye of a Dream
Theaterlab (11/09-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You