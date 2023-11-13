Broadway's Shiloh Goodin Hosts Pass The Salt Productions Fundraiser

Broadway's Shiloh Goodin will host tonight's fundraiser for Pass the Salt Productions, a production company which produces theater, film, and stage productions. The event will take place at 7pm tonight at Washington Heights gem, Le Cheile (Irish Pub and Restaurant).

Shiloh is known for her roles in Broadway's: Life of Pi, Paradise Square, and as Cassie in Cincinnati Playhouse in the Parks' recently acclaimed production of A Chorus Line.



Additional performers in tonight's fundraiser include: Diane Phelan (Into the Woods), Cabaret legend Marta Sanders (MAC Lifetime Achievement Winner), Maureen Taylor (Phantom of the Opera), and Off-Broadway's Sarah Bierstock (Jacques Brel), Katie Zaffrann (Mary Me A Little: A Cold Feet Cabaret), Jac Huberman (I Love You Because), and Sarah Ziegler (Musicals Tonight!) who join forces with pianist Brad Ross and instrumentalist Ivan Barenboim along with comedian Janice Maffei (Funny over 50) to bring light, levity and a desperately needed FUNdraising night out.



Pass the Salt Productions created and co-produced the award winning, O, Brave New World, along with Good Porpoise Productions, as the first of a 6-part series, Wasabi: Bits for the Mind. O, Brave New World went on to win: Best Experimental Short (Austin Microfilm Festival), Best Cinematography (Austin Microfilm Festival), Audience Award (TMFF), and has been official selections at Blackbird Film Festival, Cindepedent Film Festival, and currently showing at Yofifi. The short film, “Many Worlds Theory”, produced by Reel Works, was created by Pass the Salt as part two of the Wasabi Bits for the Mind Series. Stage productions created by Pass the Salt Productions are Honor Killing, Pandora's Suitcase, The Glue People, and Grace's Land (TRW Plays).



Pass the Salt LLC invites you to come, laugh, and take a break with us, while supporting upcoming creative projects.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or through this link (virtual or in person):

Click Here

Full bar/table service, no minimum.