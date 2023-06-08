Broadway's N'Kenge To Lead Open Industry Reading Of FUN WITH JANE

N'Kenge is the lead producer and star of Broadway bound Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical that performed at Carnegie Hall in July 2022.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank Photo 3 World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank
TESS, A New Musical Makes Its Concert Premiere At The Kraine Theater Photo 4 TESS, A New Musical Makes Its Concert Premiere At The Kraine Theater

Broadway's N'Kenge To Lead Open Industry Reading Of FUN WITH JANE

New York City will see a public industry reading of the new stage musical Fun With Jane on Saturday, June 10 at the Port Washington Library Stage, 1 Library Drive, Port Washington Long Island, NY. https://wpl.org/

Harrison Lee will direct the reading, which will star N'Kenge. Joining N'Kenge in the cast will be Monroe Kent III, Lisa Riegel, Roger Henricks Simon, Jeff Brackett, Robert Ariza, Daniel Ching, Susan Spain, Charlotte Vaughn-Raines and Julia Dale. The Music Director is Gio Tio and Aaron Watkins is the Stage Manager.

Featuring a book by Perri Gaffney with music and lyrics by Mitch Weiss, the new musical comedy is described as " A Woman with two jobs, a billionaire who likes her and a charity in need of funds."

Emmy, Tony & Grammy Award-nominated N'Kenge's Broadway performances include Sondheim on Sondheim, originating the role of Mary Wells in Motown: The Musical and The Moon in the revival of Caroline, Or Change. N'Kenge is the lead producer and star of Broadway bound Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical that performed at Carnegie Hall in July 2022.

If you are planning to attend, please arrive at 2:00pm. The show starts at 2:30pm.

To find out more about Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical and sign up for the Mailing List visit: https://www.dorothydandridgemusical.com/



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
New Federal Theatre In Association With ASP Presents A Staged-Reading Of P.J. Gibsons LONG Photo
New Federal Theatre In Association With ASP Presents A Staged-Reading Of P.J. Gibson's LONG TIME SINCE YESTERDAY

New Federal Theatre (NFT), Elizabeth Van Dyke, Producing Artistic Director, in association with ASP/Castillo Theatre, will present a reading oof Long Time Since by P.J. Gibson, to benefit the Classix Collective. The performance will take place on June 27th at 7pm at Castillo Theatre (543 W. 42nd Street, New York, New York 10036).

2
Bern Tan And EJ Zimmerman To Lead Industry Reading Of RAILROAD! Photo
Bern Tan And EJ Zimmerman To Lead Industry Reading Of RAILROAD!

On Friday, June 9th, a private industry presentation will be held in New York City for the new musical Railroad! with book by James Racheff and Tony Stimac, Lyrics by Tony Stimac, and Music by Louis St. Louis. This new musical brings the story of how early Chinese immigrants were an integral part of building America.

3
All Asian Theatre Production ANCIENT HISTORY to be Presented at The Tank This Month Photo
All Asian Theatre Production ANCIENT HISTORY to be Presented at The Tank This Month

In a groundbreaking effort to radicalize Queer narratives, a talented all Asian cast takes center stage in the new theatre production, 'ANCIENT HISTORY'.

4
A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM to Premiere at the Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival This Month Photo
A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM to Premiere at the Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival This Month

A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM, written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (6/10-6/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# REPARATIONS! A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Improv Comedy
Caveat (6/19-6/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Gorgeous
54 Below (6/27-6/27)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bloomsday Revel
Origin Theatre (6/11-6/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YYDC presents the World Premiere of NOWHERE
Chelsea Factory (6/08-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SURPRISING NO ONE
The Cutting Room (6/16-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Museum Of Modern Art Presents The Craft: Casting Directors Ellen Lewis And Laura Rosenthal
The Museum of Modern Art (6/02-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Fanfares
Old Stone House (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lions Don't Hug
Brooklyn Art Haus (6/23-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: The Mystic Shimmer
Bohemian National Hall (6/10-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You