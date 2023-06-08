Broadway's N'Kenge To Lead Open Industry Reading Of FUN WITH JANE

New York City will see a public industry reading of the new stage musical Fun With Jane on Saturday, June 10 at the Port Washington Library Stage, 1 Library Drive, Port Washington Long Island, NY. https://wpl.org/

Harrison Lee will direct the reading, which will star N'Kenge. Joining N'Kenge in the cast will be Monroe Kent III, Lisa Riegel, Roger Henricks Simon, Jeff Brackett, Robert Ariza, Daniel Ching, Susan Spain, Charlotte Vaughn-Raines and Julia Dale. The Music Director is Gio Tio and Aaron Watkins is the Stage Manager.

Featuring a book by Perri Gaffney with music and lyrics by Mitch Weiss, the new musical comedy is described as " A Woman with two jobs, a billionaire who likes her and a charity in need of funds."

Emmy, Tony & Grammy Award-nominated N'Kenge's Broadway performances include Sondheim on Sondheim, originating the role of Mary Wells in Motown: The Musical and The Moon in the revival of Caroline, Or Change. N'Kenge is the lead producer and star of Broadway bound Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical that performed at Carnegie Hall in July 2022.

If you are planning to attend, please arrive at 2:00pm. The show starts at 2:30pm.

To find out more about Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical and sign up for the Mailing List visit: https://www.dorothydandridgemusical.com/