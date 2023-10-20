Brett Macias' AN UN-HERO'S JOURNEY To Have Industry Staged Reading Directed By Ioana Alfonso

This powerful new musical, based on actual events, will be directed by Ioana Alfonso with music direction by Bruce De La Cruz.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Brett Macias' An Un-hero's Journey will receive two staged readings in New York City on October 30th. This powerful new musical, based on actual events, will be directed by Ioana Alfonso with music direction by Bruce De La Cruz.

Based on actual events from Brett Macias's life, the story follows Hector Gonzalez and his half-sister, Jasmine, as they travel to Costa Rica in search of their father, who went missing under mysterious circumstances six years earlier. Their journey leads them to discover shocking new perspectives on the man they never truly knew, while gaining a deep understanding of both their culture and themselves.

An Un-Hero's Journey boasts a scintillating, eclectic score featuring Latin sounds covering salsa, mambo, samba, and cumbia - but also, neo-soul, pop, reggaeton, and rock. The cast includes Michel Alejandro Castillo (On Your Feet), Julieta Gozalo-Michaud, Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton), Xavier Reyes (Kinky Boots), David Biada (On Your Feet), Joe Cassidy (Waitress), Desiree Rodriguez (Titanique, Kiss My Aztec), and Satomi Hoffman (The Phantom of the Opera).

"It's an intensely personal look at two siblings struggling to understand a history and culture that was unintentionally denied them by a father who lived a fascinating double life. Brett's music draws you in and makes your heart beat faster. He wrote a meaningful, complex and compelling story and he is significant new voice in contemporary musical theater." ~Producer, Jeff Gurner of Tequila Talking Theatrical

The reading of An Un-hero's Journey is by invitation only and is not open to the general public.



