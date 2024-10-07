Between Us Theatre Co. Presents E.G.G. At The Tank Theater NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Between Us Theatre Co. has announced the Off-Broadway return of E.G.G., a riveting new play by acclaimed Franco-Turkish playwright Emile Lacheny.

Following a successful world premiere at Teatro LaTEA in November 2022, E.G.G. will grace the stage of The Tank Theater (312 W 36th St.) for four special performances on November 12, 16, 19, and 23 as part of The Tank's autumn series.

E.G.G. plunges audiences into a world where humanity is pushed to its absolute limits. In a setting where escape is impossible and every instinct is laid bare, the play provocatively interrogates the duality of human nature. As characters confront their most fundamental instincts, the audience is left to ponder: do we embrace our most civilized selves, or do we succumb to the treacherous impulses that lie beneath the surface?

"E.G.G. is not just a play; it's an exploration of the human condition when stripped of all pretense," said Lacheny. "I aim to challenge the audience to reflect on their own responses in moments of crisis, questioning what truly defines us."

With its compelling narrative and rich character development, E.G.G. invites viewers to engage in a dialogue about identity, morality, and survival. The production promises to deliver a thought-provoking experience that lingers long after the final curtain.

Directed by Moshe Henderson (Velvet Rage, A Foray in Innocence, Spring Awakening), the cast features Kennedy Maxwell, Zachary Canter, KiYonna Carr, Emile Lacheny, Annie Kefalas, Zaria Bunn, Christopher Michael, Pete Almaraz, Amelia Dobbs, Sadie Pillion-Gardner, Bruna Sampaio, and Valentine Smith-Vaniz, whose performances are sure to resonate with both the heart and mind. The minimalist yet evocative set design complements Lacheny's profound themes, ensuring a captivating atmosphere that draws audiences into the story.

Join us at The Tank Theater for this limited engagement of E.G.G. and witness a powerful exploration of the human spirit. Tickets are available now at The Tank NYC website - thetanknyc.org, or the direct link here: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2024/10/4/egg

