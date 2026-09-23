Belinda Munsell's MY DAUGHTER HATES ME (A MOTHER'S STORY) To Play Spark Theatre Festival

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

My Daughter Hates Me (A Mother's Story), a staged reading written and performed by Belinda Munsell and directed by Clare Solly, will be presented as an official selection of the Spark Theatre Festival NYC on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 7pm at the 28th Street Theater.

My Daughter Hates Me (A Mother's Story) explores the complexities of family estrangement and a mother who, in her pursuit of creating a perfect family, ends up alienating her daughter. After years of silence, she now seeks to re-establish contact before time runs out.

The show arrives as family estrangement moves from private shame to public conversation. A 2025 YouGov poll found that 38% of American adults are currently estranged from a family member, and Cornell sociologist Karl Pillemer's national research puts the figure around 27%, roughly 67 million people.

Munsell developed the piece through Matt Hoverman's Go Solo workshop, shaping years of personal material into a single evening. After many rounds of rewriting and rehearsal, My Daughter Hates Me (A Mother's Story) found its true center in the estrangement between mother and daughter, further uncovering the heart of the relationship.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 09 Hrs 32 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming