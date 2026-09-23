Belinda Munsell's MY DAUGHTER HATES ME (A MOTHER'S STORY) To Play Spark Theatre Festival
A staged reading about family estrangement, written and performed by Belinda Munsell and directed by Clare Solly, plays the 28th Street Theater on October 21.
My Daughter Hates Me (A Mother's Story), a staged reading written and performed by Belinda Munsell and directed by Clare Solly, will be presented as an official selection of the Spark Theatre Festival NYC on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 7pm at the 28th Street Theater.
My Daughter Hates Me (A Mother's Story) explores the complexities of family estrangement and a mother who, in her pursuit of creating a perfect family, ends up alienating her daughter. After years of silence, she now seeks to re-establish contact before time runs out.
The show arrives as family estrangement moves from private shame to public conversation. A 2025 YouGov poll found that 38% of American adults are currently estranged from a family member, and Cornell sociologist Karl Pillemer's national research puts the figure around 27%, roughly 67 million people.
Munsell developed the piece through Matt Hoverman's Go Solo workshop, shaping years of personal material into a single evening. After many rounds of rewriting and rehearsal, My Daughter Hates Me (A Mother's Story) found its true center in the estrangement between mother and daughter, further uncovering the heart of the relationship.
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