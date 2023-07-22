Barefoot Shakespeare Company's LADY CAPULET to Play 2023 Little Shakespeare Festival Next Month

Barefoot Shakespeare Company will present Lady Capulet written by Melissa Bell and directed by Emily Gallagher. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 Little Shakespeare Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on August 3 at 9pm and August 5 at 4pm and 9pm. Tickets ($25 in person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes.

What caused the feud between the Montagues and the Capulets? This prequel to Romeo and Juliet follows the story of Rose from country girl to lady of Verona and explores the betrayal, revenge, and manipulations that set the houses of Capulet and Montague against one another in a time when the influence of family, money, power, and gender determine everything. Using evocative language, Lady Capulet asks large questions about women's place in culture today through a Shakespearean lens. Twice nominated for “Best Modern Update & Adaptation” in 2000 & 2021 by New York.

The title role of Rose Capulet is played by Jianzi Colón-Soto, recently seen as young Sonia Sotomayor in Atlantic Theatre's She Persisted, based on the stories by Chelsea Clinton. Ms Colón-Soto originated the role of Rose in Barefoot Shakespeare's 2019 Central Park production. She is joined by the other originating players: Andrew Dunn, (Barefoot's Titus); Preston Fox, (Off Broadway's The Importance of Being Earnest); Jefferson Reardon, Fight Captain, (Proslogian On-Demand); Heather Sawyer (She Persisted) and Emily Thaler, Production Manager for Barefoot Shakespeare Company. Melanie Ryan Stage Manages, with Fight Direction by Robert Aronowitz, and Regina Renée Russell as Barefoot's Director of Diversity and Inclusion.

LADY CAPULET, a Henley Rose Playwriting Competition Finalist, was written by Melissa Bell (Honored Finalist for the Women in the Arts & Media Coalition's Collaboration Award 2019) and is directed by Emily Gallagher, Founder and Artistic Director of Barefoot Shakespeare Company, the producer of these performances. Original music by Graham Russell of Air Supply.

Barefoot Shakespeare Company strives to make the works of William Shakespeare accessible to everyone, with an eye towards modernization to reflect the world we currently live in, and our recent past to examine how we got here. We continue to try and educate both ourselves and our audiences on the histories and struggles of topics such as race, gender equality, politics, and self-expression with the Bard's works as our baseline. We value our relationships with our audiences, and encourage them to participate in our productions, blurring the lines between spectator and participant.