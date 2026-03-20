Back Door to Broadway Theater Festival Will Debut in April

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The Back Door to Broadway Theater Festival will make its debut in New York City from April 13 through April 19, 2026, at the American Theatre of Actors, at 314 West 54th Street/Sargent theater, presenting 11 original works by playwrights from New York, across the United States, and the UK.! Founder/Artistic Director Elise Maurine Milner of Hanging Cow Productions, who has produced and directed over 400 cumulative NYC stage performances of her original works, created the festival to shine a spotlight on other talented, emerging, and independent voices, giving playwrights the chance to share their work in the heart of the theater district before New York audiences, fellow artists, and theater lovers eager to discover something new.

With a lineup that spans comedy, drama, and musical theater, the festival celebrates the imagination, courage, and originality of writers bringing fresh stories to the stage. Many of the participating playwrights are receiving their first full production, making the week not only a showcase of exciting new material, but also a meaningful milestone in the lives of artists whose voices deserve to be seen and heard. Each play offers its own distinct world, tone, and theatrical pulse, creating a festival experience that is as varied as it is vibrant.

More than just a series of performances, The Back Door to Broadway Theater Festival is a celebration of new work and the playwrights behind it. It is a chance for audiences to discover tomorrow's standout voices today, while supporting artists who are taking the bold leap of bringing original material to life. From intimate human stories and socially resonant themes to inventive comedy and musical flair, the festival offers a rich and engaging portrait of what new theater can be.

Show Lineup

The Offer by: Elise Maurine Milner, Monday, April 13 at 7:00 PM.

Music Between Us by: Tal Rayman, Tuesday, April 14 at 7:00 PM.

Emaciated by: Luke Gavin, Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 PM.

The Dealers Part Deux by: Angelina Kristic, Thursday, April 16 at 7:00 PM.

Women of Pensionable Rage by: Anna-Lisa Maree, Friday, April 17 at 7:00 PM.

The Box Factory by: Ed Mulreany, Friday, April 17 at 9:00 PM.

Update Required by: Glen Curtis Kinnaird, Saturday, April 18 at 1:30 PM.

Gus and Alice by: Mike Rago, Saturday, April 18 at 4:30 PM.

The Pool by: Jennifer Caress, Saturday, April 18 at 8:00 PM.

Shangri-La-La by: Mike Meier, Sunday, April 19 at 3:00 PM.

Fireflies & Fault Lines by: Brian S. Brijbag, Sunday, April 19 at 6:30 PM.

The audience will also have a chance to vote for their favorite show which will be eligible for a $500 cash prize. Tickets are $20 per show, $80 for a five-show pass, and $200 for a VIP all-show front row pass.