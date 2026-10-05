BUONG BUO BINAGO! to Play PRELUDE Festival at Martin E. Segal Theatre Center

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Playwright and performer Kenneth Keng will be bringing the latest version of his audience participative dance tutorial, postcolonial history lecture and game show to the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center on October 8 2026 Thursday at 8PM as part of a double bill with Peruvian-born, New York City-based transdisciplinary performance artist Gianfranco Reyes.

Titled BUONG BUO BINAGO! (translated as 'Buong Buo Made New'), in this iteration Kenneth asks how creative renewal is possible in the face of cultural annihilation. Joining him onstage will be Carlos Lising and, for the first time, Reuben Uy.

The team behind Buong Buo, the Buong Buo Collective, recently staged a show for Ars Nova's 2026 SHOWGASM to much audience acclaim.

'At our last show, friends told us that they heard several people in the audience speak excitedly about how they'd seen us before and loved us,' said Kenneth. 'I am humbled and gratified that our brand of uncompromising Filipino theatre has found a following here in NYC.'

The Buong Buo Collective's collaborators and past performers include Broadway actor Red Concepcion, award-winning movement therapist Misha Bernas and doctoral candidate (Ed. D) Danilo Zepeda. They have previously performed at LIFE World, The Wild Project, The Brick and Ars Nova.

About the PRELUDE festival:

The annual PRELUDE festival (https://www.thesegalcenter.org/prelude) is dedicated to artists at the forefront of contemporary New York City theatre, dance, interdisciplinary and mediatized performance. PRELUDE offers an array of short performances, readings, and screenings - a completely free survey of the current New York moment and the work being prepared for the next season and beyond-as well as new commissions and panel discussions with artists, scholars, and performers. PRELUDE is a place to discover what voices are shaping the future of theatre and performance in NYC, to observe, engage, commune, and critique.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 01 Hrs 54 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming