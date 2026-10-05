BUONG BUO BINAGO! to Play PRELUDE Festival at Martin E. Segal Theatre Center
Kenneth Keng will bring the latest iteration of the participatory performance to the PRELUDE Festival on October 8.
Playwright and performer Kenneth Keng will be bringing the latest version of his audience participative dance tutorial, postcolonial history lecture and game show to the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center on October 8 2026 Thursday at 8PM as part of a double bill with Peruvian-born, New York City-based transdisciplinary performance artist Gianfranco Reyes.
Titled BUONG BUO BINAGO! (translated as 'Buong Buo Made New'), in this iteration Kenneth asks how creative renewal is possible in the face of cultural annihilation. Joining him onstage will be Carlos Lising and, for the first time, Reuben Uy.
The team behind Buong Buo, the Buong Buo Collective, recently staged a show for Ars Nova's 2026 SHOWGASM to much audience acclaim.
'At our last show, friends told us that they heard several people in the audience speak excitedly about how they'd seen us before and loved us,' said Kenneth. 'I am humbled and gratified that our brand of uncompromising Filipino theatre has found a following here in NYC.'
The Buong Buo Collective's collaborators and past performers include Broadway actor Red Concepcion, award-winning movement therapist Misha Bernas and doctoral candidate (Ed. D) Danilo Zepeda. They have previously performed at LIFE World, The Wild Project, The Brick and Ars Nova.
About the PRELUDE festival:
The annual PRELUDE festival (https://www.thesegalcenter.org/prelude) is dedicated to artists at the forefront of contemporary New York City theatre, dance, interdisciplinary and mediatized performance. PRELUDE offers an array of short performances, readings, and screenings - a completely free survey of the current New York moment and the work being prepared for the next season and beyond-as well as new commissions and panel discussions with artists, scholars, and performers. PRELUDE is a place to discover what voices are shaping the future of theatre and performance in NYC, to observe, engage, commune, and critique.
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