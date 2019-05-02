BREAKING SURFACE Is Back By Popular Demand Next Month

Back by popular demand from its sold out run, BREAKING SURFACE returns. This 5th Wall Studio production is co-created and directed by Gwyneth Larsen and William Mulholland.

It will run Fridays through Sundays from May 31 - June 23, 2019 at a secret location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn which will be revealed after ticket purchase via BreakingSurface.Eventbrite.com.

Breaking Surface features an ensemble of aerialists, actors, and dancers from Broadway, Fuerza Bruta, Sleep No More, The Metropolitan Opera, and ABCirque. It has original music by XvsK, Trevor Exter, John Kimock and John Oyzon.

Journey to realms unknown in an acrobatic adventure of childhood delight over a darkly flooded stage.

Take flight, commit to the unknown.

For more information, visit www.breakingsurface.org and www.5thwallstudio.com.





