BONHOEFFER-LAST DAYS To Make New York Debut At The Producers' Club

Bonhoeffer-Last Days will run at the Producers' Club the first 2 weekends of November. This play covers the last few days of the life of German dissident theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Bonhoeffer had previously stood up to the Nazis and been told to stop giving public lectures. He did not and was arrested.

After several months in prison, a letter was found by the Gestapo tying him into a plot to have Adolf Hitler assassinated, and he was moved to Flossenburg Maximum Security Prison and condemned to death by hanging.

Directed by Alan Baxter and produced by Frank Romano, the cast includes Frank Romano as Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Julia Genoveva as Maria Von Wedemeyer, Gus Ferrari as Eberhard Bethge, Devon Brooks as Adam Clayton Powell, Dillon Sibilla as SS Major: Kevin Shivcharran as Hans Von Dohnanyi/Bishop George Bell, Trevor Crane as Sgt. Heinrich Fredrich and Francine Mancini as Shadow figures 1 and 2.

Performances: 8:00-9:30 PM, Nov. 4,5,11,12 2022 at The Producers' Club, 358 W. 44th Street New York, NY.

Tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at the door. Eventbrite link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206052®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fbonhoeffer-last-days-theatrical-production-tickets-431516265767?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.